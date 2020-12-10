New York, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Master Recharge API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960666/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Prepaid Mobile Recharge, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Postpaid Mobile Recharge segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Master Recharge API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Data Card Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Data Card segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axis Softech Pvt Ltd.

Crowdfinch Cybernetics Private Limited

CyberPlat

Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

ezetop Unlimited Company

Handa Enterprises (Recharge Handa)

Indian Web Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IWT)

JOLO

My Recharge Pvt. Ltd.

Pixyrs Softech & Research Pvt. Ltd.

Pointer Soft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Xtracare IT Solution







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960666/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Master Recharge API Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Master Recharge API Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Master Recharge API Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Prepaid Mobile Recharge (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Prepaid Mobile Recharge (Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Postpaid Mobile Recharge (Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Postpaid Mobile Recharge (Service) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Data Card (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Data Card (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: DTH (Service) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: DTH (Service) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Electricity (Service) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Electricity (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Insurance (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Insurance (Service) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Other Services (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Other Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Master Recharge API Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Master Recharge API Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Master Recharge API Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Master Recharge API Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Master Recharge API Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Master Recharge API: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese Master Recharge API Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Master Recharge API Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Chinese Master Recharge API Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Master Recharge API Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Master Recharge API Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 26: European Master Recharge API Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: European Master Recharge API Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 28: European Master Recharge API Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: Master Recharge API Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 30: French Master Recharge API Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Master Recharge API Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Master Recharge API Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italian Master Recharge API Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Italian Master Recharge API Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Market for Master Recharge API: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: United Kingdom Master Recharge API Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Master Recharge API Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 38: Rest of Europe Master Recharge API Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Master Recharge API Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Master Recharge API Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Master Recharge API Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Master Recharge API Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960666/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001