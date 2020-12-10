Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Oil Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peanut oil market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Peanut oil is used externally for application on the skin for moisturizing dry skin and for skin conditions like eczema, making it a part of many personal care products. It is also a good source of vitamin E and possesses antioxidant properties.



The use of peanut oil for arthritis and joint pain relief is a major reason why the oil is incorporated into pharmaceutical products.



Peanut oil is high in mono-saturated fat and low in saturated fat, which is considered to assist in the prevention of heart diseases and lower cholesterol levels. The oil also helps in the prevention of cancer due to which it is gaining preference among health-conscious consumers and driving the market in return.



Peanut oil is used for frying and cooking due to the high smoke point. However, a high amount of omega-6 fats and polyunsaturated fat, which is less stable at high temperatures, present in peanut oil cause inflammation and may lead to health complications, restraining the use in certain extreme cooking processes.



Key Market Trends



Rising Popularity of Peanut-derived Ingredients in Personal Care and Skin Care Products



Peanut-derived ingredients are primarily used in the formulation of moisturizers, skin care products, and skin cleansers. The peanut oil is pale yellow when extracted. It is incorporated with hydrogen atoms to make Hydrogenated Peanut Oil. Peanut Glycerides and Peanut Acid are also derived from peanut oil. While peanut oil and peanut glycerides serve as skin conditioning agents, peanut acid is used as a surfactant and cleansing agent in various products. Hydrogenated peanut oil also acts as a viscosity increasing agent, which makes it an important part of the skincare industry. Thus, increasing demand for these derivatives in various industries is inflating the demand for peanut oil, promoting more production and driving the market of peanut oil, correspondingly.



The Asia-Pacific Region Dominates the Peanut Oil Market



Peanut oil is popular around the world but is most commonly used in Chinese, South Asian, and Southeast Asian cooking. Peanut is one of the major cash-crops of India and due to the growing demands for high oleic peanuts, groundnut scientists from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and partners across India have come up with oleic-rich peanuts in Spanish and Virginia bunch types which are adapted to Indian farm conditions. As per the USDA report for 2019, China had the world's highest consumption of peanut oil for domestic food purposes, followed by India.



Competitive Landscape



The peanut oil market is a fragmented one due to the presence of not-so-big regional companies, who have come up to compete with the leading global players. The main reason for the growth of the smaller companies is the difference in the prices at the cost of the lower-grade product. However, the unaware people in the broader markets tend to buy cheaper products over the high-quality ones. The giants of the industry are therefore experimenting upon the processing innovations to maintain their market reputation. Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Incorporated, and Olam International are among the leading manufacturers of peanut oil.



