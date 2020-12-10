Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Grade; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at $1,463.84 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,652.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Egg white powder is considered as economic and safe form of egg products, which find applications in the food, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplement industries. Dried egg white powder has extended shelf life, and it is convenient to store and use across diversified application bases. These powders are known for their nutritional profile and add aromatic essence to food products. In bakery industry, these powders are increasingly being used for their foaming and gelling properties which make them useful to produce several food items. Other than this, the powdered egg white acts as a stabilizer for foams or provides texture to the baked goods.



The global demand for protein-based ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. Since egg whites contain collagen and proteins which can tone and tighten human skin, many cosmetics companies use egg whites in beauty products to leverage their skin rejuvenating power. Serum, face wash, shampoo, cream, soap, face mask, and other products are incorporated with egg white powder. Egg white protein powder mainly nourishes hair and prevents damage and dryness. Thus, the demand for egg white protein powder as a primary ingredient in cosmetics is anticipated to increase rapidly in the near future.



Agroholding Avangard, Interovo Egg Group BV, Kewpie Corporation, Rembrandt Enterprises, and Rose Acre Farms are among the major players in the global egg white powder market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Egg White Powder Market



The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and it rapidly spread around the globe in the next couple of months. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing due to office shutdowns. The players in the egg white powder market stock up on raw materials, which increase supplier power and market competition. Increasing livestock disease prevalence and COVID-19 behavioral aspects are likely to shift consumers toward plant-based alternatives. Also, trade restrictions, supply chain disruption, restaurant, and supermarket lockdowns are expected to hamper growth in the egg white powder market in the coming months.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Egg White Powder Market - By Grade

1.3.2 Global Egg White Powder Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Egg White Powder Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Egg White Powder Market - By Geography



2. Egg White Powder Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Egg White Powder- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Egg White Powder Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Egg White Powder Across Food Processing, Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplements Industries

5.1.2 Rising Consumer Awareness About Protein-Rich Food

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of Contamination along with High Price Associated with Egg White Powder

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Rising Focus On Research And Development And Innovation Activities

5.4 Key Trends:

5.4.1 Rising Use of Egg White Powder in Cosmetic Industry

5.1 Impact Analysis



6. Egg White Powder Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Egg White Powder Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Egg White Powder Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Egg White Powder Market Analysis - By Grade

7.1 Overview

7.2 Egg White Powder Market, By Grade (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Food Grade

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Food Grade: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Technical Grade

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Technical Grade: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Egg White Powder Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Egg White Powder Market, By Distribution Channel (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Direct / (B2B)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Direct / (B2B): Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Indirect

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Indirect: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

8.4.2.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Specialty Stores

8.4.3.1 Specialty Stores: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.4 Online

8.4.4.1 Online: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.5 Others

8.4.5.1 Others: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Egg White Powder Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Egg White Powder Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Food Processing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Food Processing: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Pharmaceuticals

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmaceuticals: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Dietary Supplements

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Dietary Supplements: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Egg White Powder Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Egg White Powder Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Egg White Powder Market

10.3 Europe: Egg White Powder Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Egg White Powder Market

10.5 MEA: Egg White Powder Market

10.6 South America: Egg White Powder Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Egg White Powder Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Adriaan Goede BV

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Agroholding Avangard

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Bouwhuis Enthoven

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Wulro BV

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Interovo Egg Group BV

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Kewpie Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Oskaloosa Foods

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 Rose Acre Farms

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Rembrandt Foods

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Ovostar Union LTD

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



