This 'Gender Dysphoria - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Gender Dysphoria epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Gender Dysphoria: Understanding



The publisher's gender dysphoria epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the condition by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for gender dysphoria in the US, Europe, and Japan. Moreover, the report covers detailed information on the gender dysphoria epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).



Epidemiology Perspective:



This section encompassing gender dysphoria epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. The gender dysphoria epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to understand the Disease scenario in 7MM better. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation:



Scope of the Report:



Report Highlights:

11-year Forecast of Gender Dysphoria Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalence of gender dysphoria

Gender-specific prevalence of gender dysphoria

Comorbidities associated with gender dysphoria

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Gender Dysphoria



3 SWOT Analysis for Gender Dysphoria



4 Gender Dysphoria Market Overview at a Glance

4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Gender Dysphoria in 2017

4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Gender Dysphoria in 2030



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Definitions

5.3 Etiology

5.4 Gender identity and Development of Gender Dysphoria

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Diagnosis



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Total Prevalent Population of Gender Dysphoria

6.3 Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM



7 Country-wise epidemiology of Gender Dysphoria

7.1 The United States

7.1.1 Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria in the United States

7.1.2 Gender-specific Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria in the United States

7.1.3 Comorbidities Associated with Gender Dysphoria in the United States

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Spain

7.6 United Kingdom

7.7 Japan



8 Treatment

8.1 Guidelines

World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Guidelines

Endocrine Society Guidelines

8.2 Patient journey

8.3 Case Study

Title: Transgender Care in the Primary Care Setting

8.4 Access to healthcare services, insurance coverage and its impact on Trans people

8.5 Discrimination, social stigma, and other social issues



9 Unmet Needs



10 Appendix



