The report provides a comprehensive database of Newsprint demand and supply, which includes a forecast of demand by region to 2024 and world capacity by individual country. Importantly, it includes extensive tables showing the structure and the investment plans of the industry by company, as well as valuable listings of the Leading Supplier Rankings.



A detailed analysis and forecast of the demand-supply balance is included, including a projection of expected, unspecified closures by region. The report also assesses the outlook for the global Newsprint industry operating ratios, international trade and self-sufficiency.



Based on comprehensive historical information and extensive, up-to-date market knowledge, the report examines a valuable range of issues that are changing the structure of global markets for Newsprint.



For this report, the base year is 2019. The publisher has integrated statistical information up to September 2020 for the major regions and other countries where available. Market forecasts are to 2024.



Individual country data are provided, and forecasts are grouped by region, as follows:-

Western Europe (EU-14, Norway and Switzerland)

Other Europe (Eastern Europe/Russia, Greece, Iceland, Cyprus, etc)

Total Europe (Western + Other Europe)

North America (USA & Canada)

Latin America

Japan

China/Hong Kong

Other Asia (All Asia and Oceania exc. Japan, China, Hong Kong & Middle East)

Total Asia (Japan + China/HK + Other Asia)

Africa/ME (All Africa & Middle East including Turkey & Israel)

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions & Abbreviations

Introduction

Autumn 2020 - Recent events

COVID-19: How bad is it?

Forecast update - Major changes

COVID-19 hits some harder than others

Demand

Demand: Global Trends

Demand: Regional Newsprint Demand

Demand: Forecast Cycle

Trade and Output

Output

Supply-demand balance



Price Forecasts



Leading Suppliers - 2020

Industry Consolidation

Leading Suppliers

Country Data Worldwide



Capacity Detail

Base Capacity - Standard Newsprint

Unspecified Capacity Changes

Forecast Capacity

Capacity Change Plans

