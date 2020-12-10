Dublin, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Newsprint Markets: Forecasts of Demand, Trade and Supply," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive database of Newsprint demand and supply, which includes a forecast of demand by region to 2024 and world capacity by individual country. Importantly, it includes extensive tables showing the structure and the investment plans of the industry by company, as well as valuable listings of the Leading Supplier Rankings.
A detailed analysis and forecast of the demand-supply balance is included, including a projection of expected, unspecified closures by region. The report also assesses the outlook for the global Newsprint industry operating ratios, international trade and self-sufficiency.
Based on comprehensive historical information and extensive, up-to-date market knowledge, the report examines a valuable range of issues that are changing the structure of global markets for Newsprint.
For this report, the base year is 2019. The publisher has integrated statistical information up to September 2020 for the major regions and other countries where available. Market forecasts are to 2024.
Individual country data are provided, and forecasts are grouped by region, as follows:-
Key Topics Covered:
Demand
Trade and Output
Supply-demand balance
Price Forecasts
Leading Suppliers - 2020
Country Data Worldwide
Capacity Detail
Capacity Change Plans
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/108sd9
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
