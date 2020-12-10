MADISON, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, has announced the results of their 2020 Net Promoter Score survey, a measure of customer experience and satisfaction. The company’s Net Promoter Score increased since the last distribution in 2019 and continues to surpass benchmark averages in the health insurance and software industries.



“We continue to gather feedback from our clients at several touchpoints. Their input is vital to the continued growth of Clarity,” said Steve Mongelli, President & CEO. “In addition to the NPS® survey, we send out interim surveys twice per month as clients complete specific milestones. This more immediate feedback allows us to make adjustments as needed throughout the year. We work hard to exceed our client’s expectations because their satisfaction is of critical importance to Clarity’s ability to grow and succeed. We are extremely appreciative of their feedback.”

The Net Promoter Score survey is sent to Clarity’s clients with a single question, “On a scale from 0-10, how likely are you to recommend Clarity to a friend or colleague?” and the option to provide additional feedback. The Net Promoter Score gauges a customer’s satisfaction and loyalty to the product or brand with an index that ranges from -100 to 100.

A benchmark report published by NICE Satmetrix evaluated the average NPS for 23 industries in 2020. In the “Software & Apps” category, the average NPS was 34 and in “Health Insurance” the average score was 19. Clarity Software Solutions achieved a Net Promoter Score of 52.

In addition to the NPS question, clients can also share feedback. One client wrote, “The Clarity team is responsive, collaborative and always willing to go that extra mile! The technology is great!” Clarity will continue to actively monitor client satisfaction and use their feedback to better understand the company’s overall performance.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit www.clarityssi.com.

