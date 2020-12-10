London, UK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) , a leading global provider of big data and real-time analytics in the consumer goods industry, announced today, that it has extended its partnership with Field Sales Solutions, a leading contract sales force supplier in the United Kingdom.

StayinFront RDI’s Field View® and ROI View ® , return on investment and field sales alerts multi-platform services, provide actionable insights to field sales teams. Our services facilitate and maximize in-store effectiveness, allowing Field Sales Solutions clients the ability to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Our multi-year agreement will continue to provide Field Sales Solutions with Actionable Insight Tools®, delivering meaningful and quantifiable value for to improving performance at the point of purchase.

The StayinFront RDI Field View® analyses the retailers’ EPoS or Scan data and highlights the on-shelf availability issues and alerts field representatives, hence maximizing in-store execution. StayinFront RDI services is complemented by StayinFront RDI ROI View®, providing valuable insights on the performance of field teams, driving incremental sales for optimal return on investment.

For markets that lack or have incomplete EPoS data with respect to in-store sales data, StayinFront RDI solutions include StayinFront RDI Predictive Analytics® , which uses machine learning. This solution identifies and prioritizes actionable in-store activities and quantifies them to optimize ROI.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with a leader in the contract sales force industry and provide added value and measurable service to their impressive customer base,” said Andy Foweather , Commercial Director, at StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI). “We look forward to continue providing their business and sales teams the integrated tools needed to enable them to Do More, Know More and Sell More.”

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Julian Cordy, CEO, Field Sales Solutions said, “We are pleased to extend our successful collaboration with StayinFront RDI and to unlock further revenue growth for Field Sales Solutions Ltd and our clients.”

StayinFront RDI is a subsidiary of StayinFront, Inc. , a global leader in retail execution optimization. StayinFront capabilities have been recognized by leading organizations and ranked as one of “ The Top 25 CRM Software of 2020 ” by The Software Report. The Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) recognized StayinFront as “Best-in-Class” for six categories in its recent Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods , and it was selected as a “Top 10” solution for both Retail Execution and CRM in CGT’s annual Readers’ Choice Survey .





About Field Sales Solutions

Field Sales Solutions works in partnership with our clients to activate sales and deliver retail excellence. We do this through empowering our Field Sales teams with clear objectives, sense of purpose and effective technology, and measure our success by evaluating the return on investment. To find out more, visit: https:// www.fieldsalessolutions.com .

About StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI)

StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) enables consumer goods companies to maximize sales and their return on trade promotion investments by driving actionable insights from retail Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) data and its Predictive Analytics (PA) services. StayinFront RDI supports major grocers and retailers globally, its technology and services are used by many Fortune 500 companies and their contract sales organizations, including the four largest food companies in the world. Multiple stakeholders across the organization, from sales directors to mobile field sales, leverage StayinFront RDI’s cloud-based field applications, dashboards and alerts, to optimize sales effectiveness and drive promotional ROI. Our application improves the planning, execution, and effectiveness of current and future promotions. With StayinFront RDI’s intelligent retail data, companies can quickly identify issues and opportunities, and direct sales teams to the stores with the greatest potential. For more information about StayinFront RDI services and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfrontrdi.com .