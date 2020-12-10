Orlando, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph® platform has reached a new milestone, with 1 billion pieces of social media content analyzed and enriched by IZEA’s propriety content data on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform officially launched in March of 2020 reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to more than 8.5 million influencers and 1 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily. BrandGraph has added over 1.5 million influencers and over 100 million pieces of content to the index in the past 4 weeks alone.



Introducing Cryptocurrency Classifiers

Interest in Cryptocurrencies has seen a resurgence since the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, with the price of Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high at the end of November. Financial institutions and payment processors alike have grown in their support of Bitcoin in particular, most notably fintech companies PayPal and Square. IZEA has now added support for BrandGraph classifiers that identify and benchmark social media content being produced around the top 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH). The classifiers will assist financial services brands in identifying content trends and the top influencers with interest in various cryptocurrencies.

Introducing Celebrity Classifiers

As brands continue to invest more in influencer marketing, the largest celebrities are commanding six and seven figure social media sponsorships. BrandGraph can now benchmark and compare celebrities in the same way it allows users to compare brands in a given category. Data enrichments for hundreds of celebrities ranging from Billie Eilish and Cardi B to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart, have been added to BrandGraph. Not only can users run reports to compare celebrities inside BrandGraph, but IZEAx users can also see these affinities for influencers who have interest in a given celebrity.

“We are excited to cross this meaningful threshold with BrandGraph,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “We are growing our data and analytics capabilities at an astounding pace. Each day BrandGraph gets a little smarter, as does our ability to deliver new insights to brands. While we have made some significant headway with the technology in 2020, we are even more excited by recent advances we have made with machine learning that will dramatically increase the value of the service and the data it provides to brands.”

The BrandGraph platform is integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams. It allows users to monitor the social media content mentioning any indexed brand entity, topic, or individual, including the new cryptocurrencies and celebrities functionality. BrandGraph surfaces insights about these topics and delivers daily or weekly activity digests directly to the user via the third-party messaging platforms mentioned above.

BrandGraph Data includes:

Share of Voice

Content Volume Rankings

Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate

Relative Category Content Volume

Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set

Sponsored Content Composition

Engagement Counts Over Time

Associated and Tangential Brands

Content Sentiment Analysis

Influencer Engagement Pyramid

Brand Super Fans

Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers

In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch® influencer discovery tool .

Marketers can sign up for an account or download a sample BrandGraph report at izea.com/brandgraph

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.





Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com