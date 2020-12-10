The 10th CIO Leadership Forum Brought Tech Leaders from Hong Kong and China Together to Discuss Accelerating the Adoption of Technologies through Partnerships



NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex hosted the 10th CIO Leadership Forum, a hybrid event on December 3 at the Cordis Hotel in Hong Kong. The event brought together CIOs, IT Heads and Directors, IT Infrastructure in Hong Kong and China to discuss accelerating the adoption of technologies through partnerships. The Questex Asia team ensured that speakers had the option of attending the event in-person or digitally.

“In this time of uncertainty our communities want to connect with each other now more than ever. Our team collaborated to create an innovative hybrid program that brought the community together in a way that allowed exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to safely learn and network. With guidance from the Hong Kong government as well as incorporating the Questex Event Directive approach, the CIO Leadership Forum took place successfully earlier this month,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “The pandemic has changed the event industry for the foreseeable future and potentially forever. We are reimagining events with unique solutions that support each of our communities. After eight months of digital only events, it is great to see professionals gathering live at events again. I am very proud of the Questex Asia team as they have continued to explore and experiment with event formats to benefit the communities that they serve.”



The CIO Leadership Forum offered practical insights from leading CIOs on critical industry topics:

5G and its impact on enterprise architecture: the role of CIO

Prioritizing technology investments: choosing optimal partnerships

Managing compliance and privacy challenges

AI Blackbox

Commercializing Blockchain



Nearly 20 speakers discussed technology, skills and resource planning and integration including

Ted Suen, CIO, MTR Corporation

CIO, Aaron Lee, Group CIO, United Asia Finance Limited

Steven S. H. Yau, Vice President, APAC CIO, Estee Lauder

Elvie Lahournère, Digital and Innovation Director – APAC, Natixis Bank

Daniel Lai, CIO , Esquel Group

Andy Chun, Regional Director, Technology Innovation, Prudential

Micky Lo, Managing Director, Chief Information Risk Officer APAC, BNY Mellon

David Chan, Chief Information Security Officer, Hang Seng Bank Limited

The event also included an Exhibit Hall as well as one-on-one meetings.



On-Talent, eG Innovations and Micro Focus were the sponsors of the 10th annual of CIO Leadership Forum.

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

