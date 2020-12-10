VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the appointment of Ms. Ka Lee Ku (“Ms. Ku”) as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from December 9, 2020.



The biographical details of Ms. Ku are set out as below:

Ms. Ku, 50, is currently the Managing Director of the Investment Department in China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (“Cinda HK”), responsible for sourcing and execution of private and secondary market transactions valuing in excess of HK$10 billion. Ms. Ku has over 24 years’ experience in the management and finance sectors. She joined China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“China Cinda”) in 1996 and, throughout her career at China Cinda, she has worked in a variety of roles and positions. Prior to her appointment in 2018 as the Managing Director of the Investment Department in Cinda HK, Ms. Ku was an Executive Director of the Investment Department in Cinda HK from March 2017 to March 2018 and a Senior Manager Assistant of the Investment Department in Cinda HK from March 2016 to March 2017. While at Cinda HK, Ms. Ku has provided corporations with financial support through loans, equity investments, mezzanine investments, bond investments, initial public offerings, and additional investment opportunities at every stage of corporate growth.

Ms. Ku studied international trade at the Hubei University in China. She obtained a diploma in Business Management from The Hong Kong Management Association and completed the Licensing Examination for Securities and Futures Intermediaries from the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Ms. Ku is a member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Ku to the Board.

