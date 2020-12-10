This Christmas, Adi Health+Wellness enables c.250 million people access world class Mental Wellness Platform, for Less than a Latte! CARe® invites world's responsible Corporations, Institutions, and Media to partner with Adi Health+Wellness, and reward employees and their families, customers, business partners, and other stakeholders this Christmas, with a year's access to CARe® platform. Mental health is a human right. With the New Year, let a New Era of mental wellbeing begin!

This Christmas, Adi Health+Wellness enables c.250 million people access world class Mental Wellness Platform, for Less than a Latte! CARe® invites world's responsible Corporations, Institutions, and Media to partner with Adi Health+Wellness, and reward employees and their families, customers, business partners, and other stakeholders this Christmas, with a year's access to CARe® platform. Mental health is a human right. With the New Year, let a New Era of mental wellbeing begin!

CARe® for a Merrier Christmas, at Less than a Latte?

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 1 December Adi Health+Wellness launched CARe® for Christmas™, enabling users achieve mental wellbeing. Today, Adi Health+Wellness strengthened their offering, partnering with Wysa – another world-class mental health app.



Christmas is time for giving – gifts, meals, bonuses. Unprecedented times call for an unprecedented way to give. CARe® platform provides access to a suite of mental wellness apps that enhance wellbeing and tackle depression and anxiety. The world’s workforce has shown incredible resilience and they deserve to be mentally well. Mental health is a human right, after all.

Wysa joins existing CARe® partners Total Brain and Remente in providing a complete suite of mental health solutions . Founded in 2015 by Jo Aggarwal and Ramakant Vempati to solve mental health at scale, they created Wysa after dealing with their own personal struggles. Wysa is an AI-enabled chatbot, includes clinically safe mental health tools along with professional chat-based therapy support. Wysa has already impacted c.2.5mn lives, across 60 countries.

“CARe®, with its outstanding suite of mental health solutions, aims to impact c.250 million people over the coming months. Jo and Ramakant join 14-time Everest Summiteer and CARe® Brand Ambassador Kenton Cool and I to invite the world’s responsible Corporations, Institutions and Media to reward their employees and stakeholders with the CARe® mental wellness platform , now with Wysa!” said Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman – Adi Health+Wellness.

With the New Year, let a New Era of mental wellbeing begin!

Adi Health+Wellness, CARe®, CARe® for Christmas™, Total Brain, Remente, and Wysa are registered trademarks of their respective owners in their respective jurisdictions.

For more information or to partner with CARe® for Christmas™, please contact:

Simran Ahuja

simran@adi-handw.uk

or

Mariam Mushtaq

mariam@wysa.ai

or visit:

https://www.adi-handw.uk

Safe Harbor

Adi Health+Wellness, business unit of AdiGroup based in London, is focused on four distinct areas – Mental Wellness, TeleHealth, Genetics and Hospital. AdiGroup comprises four other business units – Adi Partners, AdiTech, AdiGro, and AdiFi. In 19 locations from London to Hanoi, AdiGroup is built on principal values of initiative, intrepidity, integrity, and impact. For more information, please visit https://www.adi-partners.co.uk .

Wysa

Wysa is an AI-based ‘emotionally intelligent’ chat platform, with expert human support for Users, Insurers, Healthcare providers, and Employers, and offers large-scale self-management of mental wellness. Top-rated app in the NHS and ORCHA for stress and anxiety. For more information, please visit https://www.wysa.io .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e77fb8b8-2a2c-446d-886c-5dbc035eff50