According to this report the market was valued at US$ 3.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.16 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The organic shrimp market is broadly segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Increasing awareness regarding the organic food products and nutritional profile of seafood are the major factors supporting the global organic shrimp market growth. The market is fragmented one, with a large number of well-established global players that have a broad geographic reach and well-diversified product offerings. Moreover, the market also includes several regional players with limited geographic focus.



APAC holds the largest share of the global organic shrimp market owing to growing awareness regarding the health benefits of organic shrimps. Countries such as Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines are the key exporters of organic shrimp globally. Supportive government initiatives contribute significantly to the growth of the organic shrimp market in this these countries. APAC accounted for more than 50% of the total market in 2019. The global organic shrimp market players have an opportunity to expand their presence in APAC to achieve a significant market share.



The organic shrimp market, by application, is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The food segment is expected to dominate the organic shrimp market during the forecast period. The dominance of the food industry among the major applications of organics shrimps is attributed to its extensive popularity among sea food category and consumption in numerous cultures. Shrimps are offered in either a fresh form or a frozen form, and are extensively popular among sushi restaurants. In retail food industry, the frozen shrimps are the most commonly available form of the products throughout the year. Owing to their extensive rich nutrients, proteins and low-calorie value their have gained unprecedented popularity among different food industries in various countries.



Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Shrimp market



The organic shrimp market in APAC has witnessed a mixed impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, India witnessed a decline in the demand for wet market-based goods and products resulting in the decline in the shrimp prices owing to limited exporting opportunities. Whereas, the Indonesian market hardly witnessed any impact in the demand for shrimps and the prices fell sharply owing to the abundant supply as the international exporting plummeted. China, which has emerged as the second-largest importer of shrimp after the US, also witnessed negligible decline in demand for shrimps following the pandemic. However, the country did impose import restriction on shrimps exported by selected Latin American countries due to detection of the virus in imported shrimps.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Organic Shrimps Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM- PEST Analysis



5. Organic Shrimp Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in demand from Western countries continue to propel the market growth

5.1.2 Increase in scope of application

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Hygiene and quality of imported shrimp along with illegal trade practices in shrimp farming

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging organic shrimp farming facilities in the Asian countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Popularity of aquaculture to facilitate the adoption of organic shrimp

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Expert Opinion



6. Organic Shrimp Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Organic Shrimp Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Organic Shrimp Market Analysis - By Source

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organic shrimp Market, by Source (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cold Water

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cold Water: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Warm Water

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Warm Water: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Organic Shrimp Market Analysis - By Species

8.1 Overview

8.2 Organic shrimp Market, by Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Gulf Shrimps

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Gulf Shrimps: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Farmed Whiteleg Shrimps: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Banded Coral Shrimps

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Banded Coral Shrimps: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Royal Red Shrimps

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Royal Red Shrimps: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Organic Shrimp Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Organic shrimp Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Food

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Food: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Pharmaceutical

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Cosmetics

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Cosmetics: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Organic Shrimp Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Organic Shrimp Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Organic shrimp Market

10.3 Europe: Organic shrimp Market)

10.4 APAC: Organic shrimp Market

10.5 MEA: Organic shrimp Market

10.6 SAM: Organic shrimp Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Organic shrimp Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscapes

12.1 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 High Liner Foods Incorporated

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Maruha Nichiro Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 BLUE STAR SEAFOOD CO. LTD.(Blue Snow Food Co, Ltd.)

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Royal Greenland A/S

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Cooke Aquaculture

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Seacore Seafood Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Omarsa S.A.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



