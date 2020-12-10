SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced today that it received Nutritional Outlook’s 2020 Best of the Industry Awards, in the Retail brand/product category. CV Sciences was recognized for setting the stage in 2020 to show how hemp-derived CBD companies can not only secure a mainstream audience but also charter a new course outside of the CBD category.



In 2020, CV Sciences launched a powerful pair of non-CBD immune supporting products: CV™ Defense and CV™ Acute, which opened markets and sales channels for the Company, including major e-commerce retailers not currently accessible by CBD-based products. Both are made with the same rigorous manufacturing and testing standards CV Sciences is known for.

“Congratulations to all of the 2020 Best of the Industry Award winners,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Nutritional Outlook®. “Each winner raised the bar for excellence in its own way. Thanks to their trailblazing achievements in 2020, this year’s winners will help shape, for the better, the state of the natural product, dietary supplement, and food and beverage industries for years to come.”

Nutritional Outlook® is the industry’s leading multimedia resource for manufacturers of dietary supplements, healthy foods and beverage. Their 2020 Best of the Industry Awards recognizes individuals, groups, and companies whose initiatives in 2020 set a new standard for excellence and positively influenced the natural product, dietary supplement, and food and beverage industries. Best of the Industry Award winners are selected by Nutritional Outlook®’s esteemed editors based on their survey of market achievements.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to building consumer confidence and trust in the safety and quality of our products,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “We look forward to continuing to innovate in 2021 and bringing additional products to market that improve quality of life through nature and science.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for "course of life", and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -- improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,200 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

