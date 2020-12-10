eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
10 December 2020 at 5:50 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201210083828_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 378 Unit price: 16.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 166 Unit price: 16.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 544 Volume weighted average price: 16.36949 EUR
eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
