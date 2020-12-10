eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

10 December 2020 at 5:50 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kokkila Timo Tapani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20201210083828_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 378 Unit price: 16.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 166 Unit price: 16.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 544 Volume weighted average price: 16.36949 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi