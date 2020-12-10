Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
10 December 2020

Director/PDMR Dealing

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it was informed yesterday that Richard Manley, Non-executive Director, subscribed for 11,061 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 90.4p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Mr Manley is beneficially interested in 62,071 B Shares, representing 0.68% of the Company's B Shares and 0.36% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Richard Manley
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Non-executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentB Ordinary shares of 1p each
  
Identification codeGB00BG13MH08
  
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 

 

 		Acquisition through public offer for subscription
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)    
  PriceVolume 
  

 		90.4p11,061 
     
d)

 		Aggregated informationn/a - single transaction
  
- Aggregated volume 
  
- Price 
  
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		9 December 2020
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		Outside of a trading venue

~ End ~

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk