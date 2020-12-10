Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

10 December 2020

Director/PDMR Dealing

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it was informed yesterday that Richard Manley, Non-executive Director, subscribed for 11,061 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 13 October 2020, at a price of 90.4p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Mr Manley is beneficially interested in 62,071 B Shares, representing 0.68% of the Company's B Shares and 0.36% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name







Richard Manley 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Non-executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800VP9N3LOQZ22441 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument B Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code GB00BG13MH08 b)



Nature of the transaction















Acquisition through public offer for subscription c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume



90.4p 11,061 d)



Aggregated information n/a - single transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







9 December 2020 f)



Place of the transaction







Outside of a trading venue

~ End ~

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk