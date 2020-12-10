Deep focus in cybersecurity, compliance and governance to further enhance CloudBolt’s vision for the hybrid cloud, multi-cloud space

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced the addition of two leading experts in cybersecurity, compliance and governance to its board of advisors, Justin Dolly and Steve Moore . This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s $35M Series B funding round led by Insight Partners and acquisitions of Kumolus, an innovator of cloud cost management, security and governance solutions, and SovLabs, a leading provider of codeless integrations for hybrid cloud.

Justin Dolly, currently Chief Security Officer at Sauce Labs, is a leading voice in the security industry. Previously he served as CISO at VMware and ServiceNow; and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Security Officer at SecureAuth. Dolly is an accomplished executive, advisor, investor and board member with rich expertise in the successful execution of information security, technology and support programs for global, multinational organizations.

"I'm excited to contribute to CloudBolt's vision in redefining the cloud management space,” Dolly said. “With the dramatic shift to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, enterprises need to ensure their workloads are secure and in compliance with evolving regulatory and audit requirements. This can’t be easily achieved through traditional cloud management and automation tools. CloudBolt understands this and is innovating to ensure that cloud workloads are continuously visible, secured and cost-optimized throughout the digital transformation journey.”

Steve Moore currently serves as VP, Chief Security Strategist at Exabeam and was formerly Staff Vice President of Cybersecurity Analytics at Anthem. His extensive experience includes cybersecurity architecture, intrusion analysis and analytics, and developing solutions for adversary detection / response. Moore’s expertise also includes leading the investigation of state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, associated legal depositions, and advising on breach response.

"Many enterprises today require more controls and visibility in their hybrid cloud to ensure robust security and response capabilities, remain in compliance, and enable seamless governance,” Moore said. “Well-defined automation is about security and consistency as much as it is about saving time, and CloudBolt has broken new ground in helping enterprises get there as quickly as possible. I'm ecstatic to be a part of their journey and look forward to contributing to their customers' success."

“We're thrilled to have Justin and Steve join our board of advisors. As well-respected experts in their field, their real-world knowledge and experience will greatly complement CloudBolt's security and governance offerings to our customers,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “Whether it’s helping customers reduce the risk of zombie virtual machines in their data centers, ensure compliance with PCI or the AWS Well-Architected framework, or better secure cloud workloads and resources, their advice and know-how will help CloudBolt remain the most forward-thinking cloud management platform in terms of security and governance capabilities."

