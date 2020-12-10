NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Following the earnings release, SGH will host a conference call and corresponding webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business outlook.



The webcast will be broadcast live and will be accessible via the Events section of the SGH website at www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events.

Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in U.S. toll free: +1-866-487-6452 Dial-in Int’l toll free: +1-213-660-0710 Conference ID: 9456176 Webcast link: www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To listen to the replay, dial U.S. toll-free +1-855-859-2056, or dial International toll-free +1-404-537-3406; Conference ID: 9456176; or visit the Events section of the SGH website at www.smartgh.com.



About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military, and computing including edge and high performance computing markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty compute and storage solutions, specialty memory products, and Brazil.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.





