Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it is the recipient of a coveted 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Platinum Award from American Security Today for its MOBOTIX Thermal Screening Station. This is the fourth consecutive year Konica Minolta has been recognized, having received multiple awards in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Programs.

“We are honored to be recognized in American Security Today’s distinguished 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program for advances in our imaging technology,” said Hampton Hale, Director of Business Intelligence Services, Konica Minolta. “This award is a clear indication that MOBOTIX helps enable security leaders to implement an efficient front-line screening process for optimal safety and security.”

The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards, now in its fifth year, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets.

As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security.

“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting public spaces, as well as IT/cyber security networks, and they are calling on innovative companies like Konica Minolta to help them do so,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today. “‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies and application feasibility outside of the industry.”

“2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program was again a huge success and many new categories were added, including a section for COVID-19 Detection and Innovation,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security Today.

Konica Minolta’s MOBOTIX Thermal Screening Station was selected for its thermal radiometry imaging technology that measures infrared energy quickly and efficiently. The all-in-one system comes with everything a business needs to establish a front-line screening process. Visitors and employees face the camera, which allows for the inner canthus eye screening, the most accurate point for surface temperature in thermal radiometry, while an operator can view the thermal image on the screen. The screen then alerts in red and will identify those employees screening out of the business’s prescribed range. The screening station also has the option for Mass Text Alert Notification with the Video Management System. This enables remote business managers to review and analyze an entire company or organization’s screening information by aggregating information from all of the cameras in one place.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s Thermal Screening Station online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland SecurityTM’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’. To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at mmadsen@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.



