December 10, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, has been recognized for its leadership against climate change by top global environmental organization CDP.



CDP is a leading provider of environmental management and transparency and rates more than 9,600 companies. In its 2020 Climate Change assessment, Atlantica received an A-, an increase of one notch compared to its 2019 evaluation. Atlantica was rated higher than the average Renewable Power Generation sector within CDP’s rating universe.

“We are very proud to be recognized by the CDP as a leader in climate change. We believe that Atlantica is leading the transition towards a more sustainable world.” said Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO. He added: “Climate change mitigation is core to our strategy and we will continue focusing on environmental initiatives and transparency.”

About CDP

CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, CDP leverages investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (https://www.atlantica.com/).



