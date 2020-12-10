MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molly Gruman announces that on December 9, 2020, she disposed of 375,000 class B voting shares of Le Château Inc. (CTU.H) (“Le Château” or the “Issuer”) on the NEX at an average price of $0.02 per share, representing an aggregate consideration of $7,500.00. With this disposition, Mrs. Gruman’s security holding percentage in the Issuer decreased approximately by 1.25% since the last press release issued on December 7, 2020. The aggregate number of securities of the Issuer currently held by Mrs. Gruman is 2,996,000 class B voting shares representing approximately 9.99% of the currently outstanding class B voting shares of Le Château.



The class B voting shares of Le Château disposed by Mrs. Gruman were disposed for investment planning purposes. In the future, Mrs. Gruman may, from time to time, dispose of additional securities of the Issuer, may continue to hold her present position or may acquire additional securities.

This press release is being issued in order to comply with the disclosure requirements under applicable securities legislation. This press release is not an admission that Mrs. Gruman own or control any Le Château securities, or are joint actor, with another entity.

The NEX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Molly Gruman

c/o Borden, Ladner, Gervais LLP

1000 La Gauchetiere, Suite 900,

Montreal, QC H3B 5H4

Telephone: 514-954-3176