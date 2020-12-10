Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Isoflavones Market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to the growing geriatric population. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be over 65 years of age, a five-fold rise since 1950. Older people suffer from several health conditions and are at a high risk of chronic diseases, thereby playing a significant role in market growth. Furthermore, isoflavones are also considered beneficial in the reduction of cardiovascular disease risk by protecting against LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol oxidation and oxidized LDL development, thus safeguarding the cardiovascular system and lowering the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, USANA made an announcement about the introduction of USANA EstroPro^™, an upgraded formulation of its health supplement PhytoEstrin^™ for women. EstroPro is formulated from isoflavones, an estrogen-like compound, derived from red clover and soy, along with flaxseed and licorice.

Isoflavones possess potential anti-viral properties, which find usage in decreasing PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome) mortality, thus boosting the market demand.

Isoflavones are rich sources of anti-oxidant compounds that lessen damage due to oxygen or free radicals and aid in combatting cancer.

The isoflavones market growth in North America is attributed to the presence of leading soybean producers in the region. A rise in the obese youth population in the region and growing consumer emphasis on healthy lifestyle and weight management is driving the market growth in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Isoflavones Market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soy Red Clover Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Food & Beverage



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



