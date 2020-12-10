Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 10 December 2020 at 19:00 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 10 December 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 7,000 shares Average price/share 20.3880 EUR Total Cost 142,716.00 EUR

Company now holds a total of 37,000 shares

including the shares repurchased on 10 December 2020.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Attachment