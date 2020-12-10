MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting yesterday were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the appointment of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.



Shareholders elected Luc Cloutier, Guy Chevrette, Michel Bouchard, Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 96.8 % to 98.6 %. More than 40 % of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis were re-elected as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Mr. Luc Cloutier, Guy Chevrette and Michel Bouchard were also reappointed as members of the audit committee and the governance, environment, health and safety committee.

Option s grant

On December 9, 2020, the Board of Directors has granted 2,925,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Sirios

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

