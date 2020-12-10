Chicago, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announces its call for entries for the 2021 BrandSmart Awards. The premier industry recognition award of brand marketing, The BrandSmart Awards, welcomes submissions from brands and agencies across the United States and worldwide. AMA Chicago organizes the annual awards program to celebrate the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work.

"Brands and marketers have experienced a year where being nimble has intensified, and given those circumstances, much of the brand work this year has been impressive,” said Bonnie Massa, AMA Chicago Executive Director. "We encourage those organizations to apply for this year's BrandSmart Awards and attend our annual BrandSmart Conference. It's the longest-running conference of its kind for brand marketers in the United States and always has an impressive program line-up," Massa added.

Winners will be announced at the BrandSmart Awards ceremony on April 29, 2021, at the close of the virtual 19th Annual BrandSmart Conference.

The BrandSmart Awards celebrate the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable brand marketing campaigns. Categories span the brand marketing spectrum and include:

BRAND INTRODUCTION AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to introduce a new product or service.

BRAND MOMENTUM AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign for an existing product or service.

BRAND ENGAGEMENT AWARD - Recognizing the best customer engagement campaign.

INTEGRATED MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best integration of offline and online brand marketing to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND ADVOCACY AWARD - Recognizing the best brand advocacy marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

CAUSE MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.

INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND INNOVATION AWARD - Recognizing the best implementation of technology and/or research in a marketing campaign.

Campaigns that ran between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021, are eligible to enter. Entry deadlines run January 31, 2021 – March 17, 2021.

Competition updates and materials, including the official Entry Guidelines Kit (PDF), are available at www.brandsmartawards.org.

About BrandSmart Awards

The BrandSmart Awards began in 2009 as a recognition of the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, BrandSmart Awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results.

Past BrandSmart Awards winners include Accenture, Alzheimer's Association, Barilla America, Frigo CheeseHeads, Heidenhain, Hillshire Brands, Hyatt Hotels, Jayco, Lenovo Health, McDonald's USA, MillerCoors, Mondelez International, United Stationers, USAA, Walgreens and Wisconsin Cheese. For more details, visit brandsmartawards.org

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest chapter in the American Marketing Association's global network, stands an incredible 83 years strong. Its mission is to provide ongoing development opportunities for Chicago marketers to expand their knowledge, improve their skills and grow in their careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. For more details, visit amachicago.org

