Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announces today that, in view of the current health context and the measures restricting mobility and collective gatherings, and in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 (as amended and extended by Order No. 2020-1497 dated December 2, 2020), the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders dated December 16, 2020 called to approve the consolidated and corporate financial statements for the 2019 financial year, will exceptionally be held behind closed doors (“huis clos”), without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, contrary to what was announced in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Announces Légales Obligatoires No. 144 of November 30, 2020.

The General Meeting will be webcast live at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time) on December 16, 2020 to allow the shareholders to follow the Meeting. The webcast will be accessible via a link on the home page of the Recylex S.A. website (www.recylex.eu) as well as in the Finance - Shareholders section, and will remain available after the end of the Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by mail using the voting form or to give a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other individual or legal entity of their choice, prior to the General Meeting, up to and including December 13, 2020. The voting form provided for this purpose is available on the Company's website in the Finance - Shareholders section and must be returned to Société Générale Securities Services in order to vote by mail or by proxy at the following address SGSS/SBO/CIS/ISS, 32, rue du Champ de tir - CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France.

No admission card will be sent to shareholders who would request one and all admission cards that have been issued will become null and void.

As the General Meeting will be held without the presence of its shareholders, the latter will not be able to ask questions or to submit draft amendments or new resolutions during the Meeting. However, in compliance with legal requirements, the shareholders are invited to ask written questions beforehand, which will be answered during the meeting. Such written questions must be sent by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to the following address: RECYLEX SA, 79, rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 92158 Suresnes Cedex or by electronic telecommunication to the following email address: assemblee.generale@recylex.eu . Such questions must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration. The answers to the written questions will also be published directly on the Company’s website at the following address: www.recylex.eu in the Finance – Shareholders section.

The procedures for participating and voting at this General Meeting as well as its agenda are detailed in the notice of meeting (“avis de convocation”) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires No. 144 dated November 30, 2020 (except as set forth in this press release) and on Recylex's website ( www.recylex.eu ) in the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Finance page - Shareholders section .

Disclaimer: This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and

is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in

accordance with French law.

