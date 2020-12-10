MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 November YTD - NovemberBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgNov 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP10,7387,28147.5 182,461152,29119.849,523
 40 < 100 HP4,0943,19028.3 61,02054,54011.924,324
 100+ HP92974824.2 16,95616,7471.26,549
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors15,76111,21940.5 260,437223,57816.580,396
4WD Farm Tractors20110591.4 2,6852,5654.7700
Total Farm Tractors15,96211,32441.0 263,122226,14316.481,096
Self-Prop Combines21316033.1 4,5444,2696.4686
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.