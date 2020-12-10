MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November YTD - November Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Nov 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,738 7,281 47.5 182,461 152,291 19.8 49,523 40 < 100 HP 4,094 3,190 28.3 61,020 54,540 11.9 24,324 100+ HP 929 748 24.2 16,956 16,747 1.2 6,549 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,761 11,219 40.5 260,437 223,578 16.5 80,396 4WD Farm Tractors 201 105 91.4 2,685 2,565 4.7 700 Total Farm Tractors 15,962 11,324 41.0 263,122 226,143 16.4 81,096 Self-Prop Combines 213 160 33.1 4,544 4,269 6.4 686

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.



