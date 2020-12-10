Toronto, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to share that it has been selected as the medical laboratory partner of choice for Santa’s Workshop located in the North Pole.

While it is strongly suspected that Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the reindeers are immune from COVID-19, LifeLabs will be testing Santa’s helpers and the elves to ensure their critical work can continue to be done safely and on time with the support of its COVID-19 testing and surveillance program.

“As Canada’s largest medical diagnostics company and the closest large laboratory provider to the North Pole, LifeLabs is proud to partner with Santa’s Workshop to ensure that the workshop is able to run safely during the pandemic,” says Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs. “We are confident that Santa Claus and his flight crew will be deemed an essential service into the holiday season so that millions of children around the world will be able to enjoy the Christmas season; we are delighted to do our part so that Christmas is not cancelled for kids.”

WorkClear is an evidence-based approach to help Canadian companies bring employees safely back to work as the Canadian economy begins to re-open. This approach, guided by public health guidelines and protocols, offers an end-to-end solution that helps employers reduce the risk of workplace transmission of the Coronavirus by identifying asymptomatic and symptomatic carriers.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 4 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Rocky Mountain analytical is a division of LifeLabs LP focused on servicing the needs of the functional and integrative medicine community.

Learn more at www.LifeLabs.com.

