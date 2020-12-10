SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2") today announced it awarded the TB2 Aviation Scholarship to Arizona State University (“ASU”), Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, student Rachael Shantz. TB2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans and creating unique educational opportunities in aviation for Arizona students.

Ms. Shantz is currently a senior in the Air Traffic Management program in the Fulton School’s Accelerated 4+1 Graduate Program which allows students to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees at a faster pace. Rachael anticipates graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in Air Traffic Management in the fall of 2021 and then her Master’s in Aviation Management and Human Factors in the fall of 2022. While maintaining a 4.07 GPA, Rachael works part-time as a Recruitment Assistant for the Fulton Schools of Engineering, is a member of Women in Aviation International, and volunteers as a Fulton Ambassador. After graduating, Ms. Shantz’s goal is to attend the Air Traffic Control Academy to become a controller for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). She would also like to earn a private pilot’s license down the road.

Marc O’Brien, Program Chair of Aeronautical Management Technology, Chief Ground Instructor, and Senior Lecturer, ASU, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, said, "I am extremely pleased that ASU Aviation student Rachael Shantz is the 2020 recipient of the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Scholarship. Rachael not only is an excellent student, but also, she is a wonderful mentor for our student body. She is also President of Fulton Ambassadors and holds an important role in recruitment. Rachael is a remarkable young woman and I am very proud of her."

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, stated, “Rachael is our first scholarship honoree to major in Air Traffic Management. She is bright, articulate, and highly motivated and has the perfect demeanor and voice for a career in air traffic control. Rachael is an exceptional recipient of this award and has been named a TB2 Ambassador.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2’s Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, commented, “It was an honor to meet Rachael in person. She is a strong advocate for women pursuing careers in aviation and has a profound commitment to helping all students succeed.” Mr. Miller continued, “TB2 could not execute our mission without the financial support of individuals, corporations, veterans, participating colleges, and Scottsdale Airport making this program successful!”

Rachael Shantz’s TB2 scholarship award ceremony was sponsored by Steven D. Marchal & Robert M. Semple, the founding partners of Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP certified public accountants and consultants, formed in 1982. Semple, Marchal & Cooper, LLP is a regional accounting firm licensed to practice in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, and is currently the 10th largest Certified Public Accounting firm in the Phoenix, Arizona market.

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The 2020 Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Arizona State University Contacts:

