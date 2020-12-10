TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, recently presented a webinar on Accelerated Bridge Construction hosted by Ontario Good Roads Association. The online workshop was co-presented by Dr. Michael Barker, Professor at the University of Wyoming and Director of Education for the Short Span Steel Bridge Alliance.

Led by Betul Oliver, Business Development Manager, Eastern Canada, the December 3 event explored key challenges faced by engineers when specifying a bridge, and outlined the essential features and benefits of modern modular steel bridging solutions as compared with traditional concrete bridging in addressing these challenges. Using a wide range of case studies, Oliver illustrated how modular steel bridging can maximize time and efficiency, provide outstanding versatility, and deliver Accelerated Bridge Construction more quickly, safely and efficiently in both permanent and temporary applications.



“Acrow was pleased to participate in this event and share our insights based on the company’s decades of experience serving the transportation and construction industries globally,” said Oliver. “The event afforded us a great forum to demonstrate the versatility of Acrow’s modular bridging solutions to civil engineering professionals looking to explore modular steel bridging as a viable solution for their project.”

To learn more about Acrow’s proven bridge solutions or to schedule a customized Knowledge and Insight presentation to explore the benefits of modular bridging with one of Acrow’s experts, please contact us.

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com

About Ontario Good Roads Association

The Ontario Good Roads Association (OGRA) was founded in 1894. Based out of Oakville, Ontario, OGRA is governed by 15 board members with 17 staff supporting its membership. The mandate of the Ontario Good Roads Association is to advance the infrastructure and transportation interests of its members through training, advocacy and services. OGRA currently has more than 650 members, which includes corporations, municipalities, and First Nations. For more information visit https://www.ogra.org/.

About The Short Span Steel Bridge Alliance

The Short Span Steel Bridge Alliance (SSSBA) is a group of bridge and buried soil steel structure industry leaders who have joined together to provide educational information on the design and construction of short span steel bridges in installations up to 140 feet in length. For more news or information, visit www.shortspansteelbridges.org.

