SYOSSET, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrushBank, developer of an IT Help-Desk application built on IBM Watson, today announced Master Managed Service Provider (Master MSP) The 20 will reveal the remarkable outcomes it has achieved using CrushBank to expedite IT support ticket resolution. The case study will be discussed at an upcoming webinar sponsored by CrushBank, slated for December 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST.



The partnership was formed when The 20 CEO and Founder Jeff Lerner connected CTO Jonathan Blakely with CrushBank. “We knew artificial intelligence [AI] was a driver of better predictive algorithms for search results,” said Blakely. Once “CrushBank presented the stats that showed how much the solution increased ticket resolution, we were sold.”

Having founded and led of a consortium of MSPs across the U.S. and Canada, Lerner and Blakely both understood the value in having precise IT support information available quickly. The firm was also a pioneer in using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the predictive accuracy of its own endpoint protection offering, incenting it to explore what other benefits AI could provide.

“After we heard CrushBank talk about ‘AI and datapoints’ we wanted to listen,” said Blakely. “Once they presented stats that showed top users were seeing a 40% increase in ticket resolution, we were sold.”

Once The 20 began using CrushBank, they discovered even more bottom-line benefits, Blakely relates. “We don’t have to reinvent solutions, because we can look up old tickets and see if the problem has occurred before and what resolution was provided. CrushBank makes these historical solutions super easy to find.” Blakely also reports that CrushBank’s accelerated resolution time and resulting ticket closure efficiency has enabled The 20 to scale operations without increasing labor costs. “We’re always looking at ways to provide better service, and more tickets closed more effectively is a definite benefit,” said Blakely.

“Studies show that IT support professionals often spend more time looking for answers than providing them,” said CrushBank CTO David Tan. “We invite anyone involved with IT support to sign up for our webinar and learn how they can end their frustrations.” To request access to this very informative CrushBank special event, click here.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20’s robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs’ clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit: http://www.the20.com.

About CrushBank

Born from the frustration over inefficiencies in operating a managed IT service business, CrushBank is the first IT Help-Desk application built on Watson, the breakthrough cognitive technology developed by IBM. Founded by two veteran MSP owners with more than 25 years of experience, CrushBank uses “cognition,” the process of acquiring knowledge, to think, learn and inform decisions in the same way engineers and support teams do. CrushBank combines best-practice documentation with a firm’s proprietary content and historical ticket information to provide invaluable insight. The system ingests large volumes of unstructured data, reads and understands it, and uses machine learning to find the right answers to questions instantly. Simply put, CrushBank streamlines help-desk operations resulting in fewer escalations to Level 2 and above. Your help-desk engineers see an increase in productivity and their end-users experience increased satisfaction with more intimate first-call resolutions. For more information, visit www.crushbank.com.





