LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a clear message: The mission of digital transformation is unchanged and there’s just a massive opportunity going forward’ for the company.

He noted:

  • Snowflake, and all the other data warehouse companies, including AWS and Azure, are tailwinds to Alteryx’s business

  • Observing Alteryx’s ARR ‘tells a picture of a sizable, stable growth business

  • The company continues to see very large organizations making very large commitments to the platform due to the explosion of data

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business, digital transformation, and all of technology.

Read: Alteryx (AYX) CFO says mission of digital transformation unchanged: ‘There’s just a massive opportunity going forward’

