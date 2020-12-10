BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium in 2021, the main video display will feature HDR capability and a 138% increase in pixels to bring higher resolution imagery to Kansas City Royals fans from a new LED video installation from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. A new Hall of Fame display in left field and two updated fence displays will also be installed early in 2021 for a total of 10,624 square feet of HDR-capable displays, third most in all of baseball.



“We are very excited to bring these new and improved video boards to our fans at Kauffman Stadium,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We believe everyone will enjoy the enhanced HDR presentation of CrownVision while the new Hall of Fame board will provide great entertainment possibilities together with dynamic ways for our corporate sponsors to connect with our fans. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to The K next season to share these new experiences together.”

The new highlight in the outfield is the Hall of Fame display in left field which is also HDR capable. It will measure 20.5 feet high by 108 feet wide for more than 2,200 square feet of digital display space. For comparison, it would take 206 60-inch televisions to cover the entire display face.

“The improved resolution of the CrownVision and fence displays, along with the addition of the Hall of Fame display, will have a major positive impact on the fan experience at Kauffman Stadium,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Kansas City Royals and to update the display we installed prior to the 2008 season. The advancement in technology over the years, including HDR capability, will certainly be on display and entertaining their fans for years to come.”

Fitting into the same size and shape of the existing CrownVision center field display, the upgraded technology will bring more than 3.5 million pixels to the main view feature. It will still be the eighth-largest video board in all of baseball and the fourth professional baseball team to have an HDR-capable main video board. The upgraded fence displays will bring another 700,000+ pixels and the new Hall of Fame display brings almost 900,000 pixels to the outfield. All displays will feature 15-millimeter pixel spacings using Surface-Mount Device (SMD) LED technology.

The main display will remain the same size at 105 feet high by 85 feet wide and the two fence displays will each measure 7 feet high by 127 feet wide. The new installation will feature improved resolution for better image quality and increased brightness to share videos, stats, graphics and sponsor messages with fans throughout the ballpark.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About the Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals’ baseball club is in its 52nd season of existence. Established in 1969, the Royals compete in the American League Central Division. The franchise has won two World Series titles (1985, 2015) and have been champions of the American League four times (1980, 1985, 2014, 2015). The Royals were purchased by John J. Sherman and his investment group in November, 2019.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2020 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55530a3a-a2c0-4f75-855d-908ad5d92fd3