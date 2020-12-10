BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical (“Micron” or “the Company”), a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company preparing to launch a revolutionary minimally invasive neurostimulator for treating patients suffering with an overactive bladder (OAB), today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event virtual investor conference on Monday, December 14, at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.



Micron’s lead product, Protect PNS, is a revolutionary minimally invasive neurostimulator for treating OAB, a debilitating condition that affects more than 37 million people in the U.S., with 7 million patients seeking medical treatment each year. Micron has submitted a De Novo 510(k) application for PROTECT PNS and, pending receipt of FDA classification, the product is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in 2021.

Mark Landy, Micron’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Interested participants can register to view the presentation and Q&A session at ve.mysequire.com/

To view a replay of “Micron Medical’s KOL Webinar on Protect PNS for OAB: A Percutaneous Wireless Micro-Neurostimulation Technology featuring Dr. Larry Sirls and Dr. Ken Peters from Beaumont Health”, please visit the following: https://lifescipartners.zoom.us/rec/play/vqQgr63TEBxT_VmQKRfaZhsQtMtNt2TA5Ou4IB41Ap_DfxjrGJXlksgb4CCLpFGaUYmuz9CLJ4voXXL6.RpEI0llKoUqrzhad?autoplay=true&startTime=1607529758000

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately-held, commercial stage medical device company focused on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions. The Company’s lead product, Protect PNS, is a revolutionary minimally invasive neurostimulator for treating overactive bladder, which is a multi-billion dollar market with a significant unmet need in which patients have a substantially impacted quality of life. A De Novo 510(k) for Protect PNS has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, pending receipt of FDA classification, the product is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in 2021, with a Category III reimbursement code already established. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide, while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. Further information is available at www.micronmed.com.

