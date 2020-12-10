- MHRA approval represents first clinical trial authorization for the global PBGM01 clinical trial program -



- Patient enrollment in UK clinical study site expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 -

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the United Kingdom’s (UK) Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) for PBGM01, the company’s lead gene therapy candidate being studied for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). This is the first regulatory authorization for the global PBGM01 clinical trial program, the Imagine-1 study, for the treatment of infantile GM1, a rare and often life-threatening CNS disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies available. The company expects dosing of our first patient to begin in the global phase 1 / 2 clinical trial program for PBGM01, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-delivery gene therapy, in the first quarter of 2021. Patient enrollment for the UK clinical study site, which is part of the global program, is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

“Patients with GM1 urgently need treatment options, and we are pleased to have the support of the MHRA as we continue plans to initiate our global clinical trial program for PBGM01,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “This CTA approval is the first of several regulatory authorizations we are expecting for our global Imagine-1 study and brings us one step closer to starting studies to treat these children."

GM1, a rare monogenic lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme beta -galactosidase (β-gal). Reduced β-gal activity results in the accumulation of toxic levels of GM1 in neurons throughout the brain, causing rapidly progressive neurodegeneration. GM1 manifests with hypotonia (reduced muscle tone), progressive CNS dysfunction, and rapid developmental regression. Life expectancy for infants with GM1 is two to four years, and infantile GM1 represents approximately 60 percent of the global GM1 incidence of 0.5 to 1 in 100,000 live births.

“It is gratifying to see Passage Bio advancing PBGM01 into clinical trials,” said James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Gene Therapy Program at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and chief scientific advisor of Passage Bio. “We believe PBGM01, with its unique combination of vector design and intra-cisterna magna delivery, has the potential to differentiate on efficacy and safety, providing a potentially transformative, one-time gene therapy that modifies the devastating effects of GM1 and improves patient survival.”

Imagine-1 is a global open-label, dose escalation study of PBGM01 administered by a single injection into the intra-cisterna magna in pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1. The phase 1 / 2 clinical program will enroll a total of four cohorts of two patients each, with separate dose-escalation cohorts for late onset infantile GM1 and early onset infantile GM1. Passage Bio plans to report initial 30-day safety and biomarker data mid-year 2021 for Imagine-1.

“GM1 is a devastating disease for patients and their families,” said Gary Romano, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Passage Bio. “Our ultimate goal is to develop a one-time treatment to replace the defective gene implicated in this devastating disease, address the resulting enzyme deficiency, and provide meaningful improvements in the developmental potential of these children.”

About PBGM01

PBGM01 is an AAV-delivery gene therapy currently being developed for the treatment of infantile GM1, in which patients have mutations in the GLB1 gene causing little or no residual β-gal enzyme activity and subsequent neurodegeneration. PBGM01 utilizes a next-generation AAVhu68 capsid administered through the intra-cisterna magna to deliver a functional GLB1 gene encoding β-gal to the brain and peripheral tissues. By reducing the accumulation of GM1 gangliosides, PBGM01 has the potential to reverse neuronal toxicity, thereby restoring developmental potential. In preclinical models, PBGM01 has demonstrated broad brain distribution and high levels of expression of the β-gal enzyme in both the CNS and critical peripheral organs, suggesting potential treatment for both the CNS and peripheral manifestations of GM1. PBGM01 has been granted Orphan Drug Designations by FDA and the European Commission as well as a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

