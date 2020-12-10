PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced that Tom Mullins has joined Mobivity as Vice President of Enterprise Sales to focus on expanding Mobivity’s medium and large enterprise customer base.

Mullins brings more than a decade of experience selling large annual recurring subscription contracts for software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses to brands in the retail, restaurant, and convenience store space. Tom began his career at Apple Inc. and has served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Punchh where he sold private-label mobile apps and an industry-leading mobile CRM platform. Following Punchh, Mullins worked with SevenRooms selling a fully-integrated reservation, seating and restaurant management SaaS solution to enterprise customers in the hospitality industry.

“Recruiting Tom to the team is a testament to our accelerating momentum finishing up 2020 and going into next year,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “After winning a contract with one of the largest operators of convenience store brands around the globe, our addressable market has expanded considerably, and bringing aboard proven professionals like Tom will ensure we capitalize on our momentum to accelerate customer acquisition and expansion into new industries. Tom will be especially helpful in maximizing our efforts to expand among medium and large brand customers. Coupled with our existing salesforce and robust pipeline, that has been developed organically and through partnerships with large brands like Pepsi, Tom’s addition strengthens Mobivity’s ability to sell and grow across industry and customer type.”

“The marketplace of enterprise SaaS products with proven scale and success helping large, world class brick-and-mortar brands achieve digital transformation is very small, and thus I believe Mobivity has a first mover advantage in this rapidly growing market,” added Tom Mullins. “With Mobivity, I jumped at the opportunity to work with a technology company already achieving the credibility of having multi-billion dollar brand customers with the unique focus on mobile messaging, which is probably the hottest consumer engagement channel. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and leveraging my experience and network to accelerate Mobivity’s revenue growth.”

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company’s addressable markets and the Company’s expectations for the timing and growth of the Company's revenue from a new customer. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services to the convenience store industry; deploy our product and services to a new customer; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

