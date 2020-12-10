Margin Expansion Realized Across All Segments in 4Q20
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Continue to Improve and Remain Strong
~5% Increase in Cash Provided by Operating Activities in FY20
Repaid $35 Million of Bank Debt in 4Q20

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Net Sales $255.4 $240.4 $851.6 $893.8
Gross Margin $66.2 $57.2 $192.8 $199.4
Gross Margin % 25.9% 23.8% 22.6% 22.3%
Net Income (Loss) $22.2 ($30.9) $38.5 ($46.7)
Diluted EPS $0.68 ($0.94) $1.17 ($1.42)
         
Adjusted Net Income $22.0 $14.0 $40.7 $31.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.42 $1.24 $0.95
Adjusted EBITDA $39.4 $34.4 $104.5 $102.7
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.4% 14.3% 12.3% 11.5%
         
Cash Provided by Operating Activities $53.2 $66.3 $100.8 $96.4
Free Cash Flow $48.2 $58.4 $75.1 $71.5
(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business performed extremely well in the fourth quarter as we continued to effectively navigate the complications and uncertainty of a COVID-19 world. Demand for our products remained strong throughout the quarter, with consolidated net sales increasing 6.3% year-over-year as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Volumes during the quarter were especially strong in Europe, and we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook despite the recent worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“In addition to the lift provided by strong demand during the fourth quarter, our relentless focus on managing working capital and generating cash continued to bear fruit throughout the fiscal year. As a result, we achieved $100.8 million in cash provided by operating activities in 2020, representing an increase of 4.6% as compared to 2019. We generated Free Cash Flow of $75.1 million in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of over 5%. We also repaid $35 million of bank debt during the fourth quarter, which allowed us to improve our leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA to a level well below our original goal of exiting 2020 at 1.0x. Overall, I am extremely pleased with our ability to successfully manage both the challenges and the opportunities presented by the pandemic. Our balance sheet is stronger now than it was prior to COVID-19, and we are well positioned to benefit from future tailwinds in the residential housing industry.”  (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results Summary

The increase in net sales during the three months ended October 31, 2020 was largely due to increased demand for the Company’s products across all operating segments. Conversely, Quanex reported a decrease in net sales for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020, which was primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results during the second and third quarters of 2020. More specifically, in addition to softer demand in North America and continental Europe during the early stages of the pandemic, Quanex’s two manufacturing facilities in the UK were shut down in compliance with government orders in late March, and manufacturing operations at those plants did not restart until mid-to-late May. However, volume across all segments increased significantly in June, and net sales in July through October exceeded prior year on a consolidated basis.  (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increases in earnings for the three months ended October 31, 2020 were mainly due to higher volumes, improved operating leverage and lower raw material costs. The increases in earnings for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020 were primarily driven by a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.6x.  (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $268.8 million as of October 31, 2020, consisting of $51.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. The Company repurchased 30,201 shares of common stock for approximately $0.5 million at an average price of $17.89 per share during the three months ended October 31, 2020, and 450,000 shares of common stock for approximately $7.2 million at an average price of $16.07 per share during the twelve months ended October 31, 2020. As of October 31, 2020, approximately $11.2 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery and our current outlook is positive, especially as regards our end markets. Based on conversations with our customers, the latest macro data, and our research into current market trends, we expect mid-to-high single-digit sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, low single-digit sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and mid-single-digit sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming there is no adverse impact from the ongoing pandemic, we believe this will equate to net sales of approximately $900 million to $920 million, which we expect will generate between $108 million and $118 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021. Our balance sheet is strong and we intend to concentrate on executing our plan with a continued focus on creating shareholder value.”  

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage.  In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations.  Actual results or events may differ materially from this release.  For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
         
Net sales $255,405  $240,369  $851,573   893,841 
Cost of sales  189,164   183,128   658,750   694,420 
Selling, general and administrative  26,889   23,826   89,707   101,292 
Restructuring charges  145   89   622   370 
Depreciation and amortization  11,378   12,428   47,229   49,586 
Asset impairment charges  -   44,622   -   74,600 
Operating income (loss)  27,829   (23,724)  55,265   (26,427)
Interest expense  (935)  (2,029)  (5,245)  (9,643)
Other, net  164   (345)  280   116 
Income (loss) before income taxes  27,058   (26,098)  50,300   (35,954)
Income tax expense  (4,906)  (4,850)  (11,804)  (10,776)
Net income (loss) $22,152  $(30,948) $38,496  $(46,730)
         
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $0.68  $(0.94) $1.18  $(1.42)
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $0.68  $(0.94) $1.17  $(1.42)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  32,608   32,893   32,689   32,960 
Diluted  32,811   32,893   32,821   32,960 
         
Cash dividends per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.32  $0.32 
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
  October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $51,621  $30,868 
Accounts receivable, net  88,287   82,946 
Inventories, net  61,181   67,159 
Prepaid and other current assets  6,217   9,353 
Total current assets  207,306   190,326 
Property, plant and equipment, net  184,104   193,600 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  51,824   - 
Goodwill  146,154   145,563 
Intangible assets, net  93,068   107,297 
Other assets  9,129   8,324 
Total assets $691,585  $645,110 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $77,335  $63,604 
Accrued liabilities  38,289   39,221 
Income taxes payable  6,465   6,183 
Current maturities of long-term debt  692   746 
Current operating lease liabilities  7,459   - 
Total current liabilities  130,240   109,754 
Long-term debt  116,728   156,414 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  44,873   - 
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits  10,923   13,322 
Deferred income taxes  19,116   19,363 
Liabilities for uncertain tax positions  522   556 
Other liabilities  13,424   15,514 
Total liabilities  335,826   314,923 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock  373   374 
Additional paid-in-capital  253,458   254,673 
Retained earnings  213,517   185,703 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (33,024)  (33,817)
Treasury stock at cost  (78,565)  (76,746)
Total stockholders’ equity  355,759   330,187 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $691,585  $645,110 
     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Twelve Months Ended October 31,
  2020   2019 
Operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$38,496  $(46,730)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 47,229   49,586 
Stock-based compensation 879   2,045 
Deferred income tax (189)  3,260 
Loss on the disposition of capital assets -   732 
Asset impairment charge -   74,600 
Other, net 1,689   2,176 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (5,766)  574 
Decrease in inventory 6,119   3,797 
Decrease (increase) in other current assets 2,896   (2,014)
Increase in accounts payable 15,922   8,124 
Decrease in accrued liabilities (3,156)  (6,760)
Increase in income taxes payable 237   3,416 
(Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (2,775)  2,531 
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (236)  513 
Other, net (549)  522 
Cash provided by operating activities 100,796   96,372 
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (25,726)  (24,883)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 502   1,324 
Cash used for investing activities (25,224)  (23,559)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities 114,500   83,500 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (154,000)  (136,000)
Repayments of other long-term debt (1,027)  (1,526)
Common stock dividends paid (10,534)  (10,644)
Issuance of common stock 3,626   3,287 
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (454)  (330)
Purchase of treasury stock (7,233)  (9,551)
Cash used for financing activities (55,122)  (71,264)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 303   316 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,753   1,865 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,868   29,003 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$51,621  $30,868 
    


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Cash provided by operating activities 53,235 $66,336 $100,796 $96,372
Capital expenditures (5,053) (7,899) (25,726) (24,883)
Free Cash Flow $48,182 $58,437 $75,070 $71,489


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Three Months Ended
October 31, 2019		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2019		 
  Net
Income		 Diluted EPS  Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		  Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		  Net (Loss)
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 
Net income (loss) as reported $22,152  $0.68   $(30,948) $(0.94)  $38,496  $1.17   $(46,730) $(1.42) 
Reconciling items from below  (168)  (0.01)   44,963   1.36    2,218   0.07    78,155   2.37  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $21,984  $0.67   $14,015  $0.42   $40,714  $1.24   $31,425  $0.95  
                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Three Months Ended
October 31, 2019		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2019		 

 		 Reconciliation    Reconciliation    Reconciliation    Reconciliation   
Net income (loss) as reported $22,152     $(30,948)    $38,496     $(46,730)   
Income tax expense  4,906      4,850      11,804      10,776    
Other, net  (164)     345      (280)     (116)   
Interest expense  935      2,029      5,245      9,643    
Depreciation and amortization  11,378      12,428      47,229      49,586    
EBITDA  39,207      (11,296)     102,494      23,159    
Reconciling items from below  145      45,727      2,020      79,504    
Adjusted EBITDA $39,352     $34,431     $104,514     $102,663    
                     
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Three Months Ended
October 31, 2019		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2020		  Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2019		 
  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 
Net sales $255,405  $-   $240,369  $-   $851,573  $-   $893,841  $-  
Cost of sales  189,164   -    183,128   -    658,750   -    694,420   -  
Selling, general and administrative  26,889   -    23,826   (1,016)(1)  89,707   (1,398)(1)  101,292   (4,534)(1)
Restructuring charges  145   (145)(2)  89   (89)(2)  622   (622)(2)  370   (370)(2)
Asset impairment charges  -   -    44,622   (44,622)   -   -    74,600   (74,600)(3)
EBITDA  39,207   145    (11,296)  45,727    102,494   2,020    23,159   79,504  
Depreciation and amortization  11,378   -    12,428   (192)   47,229   (968)(4)  49,586   (192) 
Operating income (loss)  27,829   145    (23,724)  45,919    55,265   2,988    (26,427)  79,696  
Interest expense  (935)  -    (2,029)  -    (5,245)  -    (9,643)  -  
Other, net  164   (333)(5)  (345)  451 (5)  280   57 (5)  116   384 (5)
Income (loss) before income taxes  27,058   (188)   (26,098)  46,370    50,300   3,045    (35,954)  80,080  
Income tax expense  (4,906)  20 (6)  (4,850)  (1,407)(6)  (11,804)  (827)(6)  (10,776)  (1,925)(6)
Net income (loss) $22,152  $(168)  $(30,948) $44,963   $38,496  $2,218   $(46,730) $78,155  
                     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.68     $(0.94)    $1.17     $(1.42)   
                     
                     
(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to executive severance charges in the twelve months ended 2020, $0.8 million related to the loss on the sale of a plant in the three and twelve months ended 2019, and $2.3 million of severance charges related to a reorganization and executive severance in the twelve months ended 2019.  
(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
(3) Asset impairment charges relate to goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment.
(4) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant.  
(5) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains).
(6) Impact on a with and without basis.  
                     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
           
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
 
           
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet
Components		 Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Three months ended October 31, 2020          
Net sales $141,983  $56,823  $57,465  $(866) $255,405 
Cost of sales  105,323   36,725   47,546   (430)  189,164 
Gross Margin  36,660   20,098   9,919   (436)  66,241 
Gross Margin %  25.8%  35.4%  17.3%    25.9%
Selling, general and administrative  12,883   6,739   5,270   1,997   26,889 
Restructuring charges  67   -   78   -   145 
Depreciation and amortization  5,243   2,423   3,593   119   11,378 
Operating income (loss)  18,467   10,936   978   (2,552)  27,829 
Depreciation and amortization  5,243   2,423   3,593   119   11,378 
EBITDA  23,710   13,359   4,571   (2,433)  39,207 
Restructuring charges  67   -   78   -   145 
Adjusted EBITDA $23,777  $13,359  $4,649  $(2,433) $39,352 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  16.7%  23.5%  8.1%    15.4%
           
Three months ended October 31, 2019          
Net sales $143,183  $43,794  $54,266  $(874) $240,369 
Cost of sales  107,316   29,997   46,319   (504)  183,128 
Gross Margin  35,867   13,797   7,947   (370)  57,241 
Gross Margin %  25.0%  31.5%  14.6%    23.8%
Selling, general and administrative  13,215   5,532   4,925   154   23,826 
Restructuring charges  89   -   -   -   89 
Depreciation and amortization  6,846   2,176   3,276   130   12,428 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   44,622   -   44,622 
Operating income (loss)  15,717   6,089   (44,876)  (654)  (23,724)
Depreciation and amortization  6,846   2,176   3,276   130   12,428 
EBITDA  22,563   8,265   (41,600)  (524)  (11,296)
Asset impairment charges  -   -   44,622   -   44,622 
LIFO inventory reserve adjustment  -   -   -   250   250 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   766   766 
Restructuring charges  89   -   -   -   89 
Adjusted EBITDA $22,652  $8,265  $3,022  $492  $34,431 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  15.8%  18.9%  5.6%    14.3%
           
Twelve months ended October 31, 2020          
Net sales $483,415  $161,054  $210,099  $(2,995) $851,573 
Cost of sales  371,811   108,781   179,804   (1,646)  658,750 
Gross Margin  111,604   52,273   30,295   (1,349)  192,823 
Gross Margin %  23.1%  32.5%  14.4%    22.6%
Selling, general and administrative  47,845   22,729   18,738   395   89,707 
Restructuring charges  295   -   327   -   622 
Depreciation and amortization  23,555   9,468   13,732   474   47,229 
Operating income (loss)  39,909   20,076   (2,502)  (2,218)  55,265 
Depreciation and amortization  23,555   9,468   13,732   474   47,229 
EBITDA  63,464   29,544   11,230   (1,744)  102,494 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   55   55 
Executive severance charges  -   -   -   1,343   1,343 
Restructuring charges  295   -   327   -   622 
Adjusted EBITDA $63,759  $29,544  $11,557  $(346) $104,514 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.2%  18.3%  5.5%    12.3%
           
Twelve months ended October 31, 2019          
Net sales $503,837  $164,997  $229,644  $(4,637) $893,841 
Cost of sales  386,194   114,136   197,263   (3,173)  694,420 
Gross Margin  117,643   50,861   32,381   (1,464)  199,421 
Gross Margin %  23.3%  30.8%  14.1%    22.3%
Selling, general and administrative  50,454   22,976   18,839   9,023   101,292 
Restructuring charges  370   -   -   -   370 
Depreciation and amortization  27,054   8,845   13,178   509   49,586 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   74,600   -   74,600 
Operating income (loss)  39,765   19,040   (74,236)  (10,996)  (26,427)
Depreciation and amortization  27,054   8,845   13,178   509   49,586 
EBITDA  66,819   27,885   (61,058)  (10,487)  23,159 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   74,600   -   74,600 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   1,467   1,467 
Reorganization and executive severance  -   -   -   2,301   2,301 
Loss on sale of plant  -   -   -   766   766 
Restructuring charges  370   -   -   -   370 
Adjusted EBITDA $67,189  $27,885  $13,542  $(5,953) $102,663 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.3%  16.9%  5.9%    11.5%
           


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019
        
NA Fenestration:       
United States - fenestration$125,522  $127,027  $427,616  $439,536 
International - fenestration 9,301   7,631   28,585   31,106 
United States - non-fenestration 5,500   4,771   19,279   17,061 
International - non-fenestration 1,660   3,754   7,935   16,134 
 $141,983  $143,183  $483,415  $503,837 
EU Fenestration (1):       
International - fenestration$46,699   37,599  $134,432   139,638 
International - non-fenestration 10,124   6,195   26,622   25,359 
 $56,823  $43,794  $161,054  $164,997 
NA Cabinet Components:       
United States - fenestration$3,381  $3,235  $11,842  $13,144 
United States - non-fenestration 53,641   50,516   196,479   214,211 
International - non-fenestration 443   515   1,778   2,289 
 $57,465  $54,266  $210,099  $229,644 
Unallocated Corporate & Other:       
Eliminations$(866) $(874) $(2,995) $(4,637)
 $(866) $(874) $(2,995) $(4,637)
        
Net Sales$255,405  $240,369  $851,573  $893,841 
        
(1) Reflects $2.2 million and $0.6 million gains in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020, respectively.
        

 