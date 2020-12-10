Margin Expansion Realized Across All Segments in 4Q20

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Continue to Improve and Remain Strong

~5% Increase in Cash Provided by Operating Activities in FY20

Repaid $35 Million of Bank Debt in 4Q20

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $255.4 $240.4 $851.6 $893.8 Gross Margin $66.2 $57.2 $192.8 $199.4 Gross Margin % 25.9% 23.8% 22.6% 22.3% Net Income (Loss) $22.2 ($30.9) $38.5 ($46.7) Diluted EPS $0.68 ($0.94) $1.17 ($1.42) Adjusted Net Income $22.0 $14.0 $40.7 $31.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.42 $1.24 $0.95 Adjusted EBITDA $39.4 $34.4 $104.5 $102.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.4% 14.3% 12.3% 11.5% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $53.2 $66.3 $100.8 $96.4 Free Cash Flow $48.2 $58.4 $75.1 $71.5 (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business performed extremely well in the fourth quarter as we continued to effectively navigate the complications and uncertainty of a COVID-19 world. Demand for our products remained strong throughout the quarter, with consolidated net sales increasing 6.3% year-over-year as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Volumes during the quarter were especially strong in Europe, and we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook despite the recent worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases.



“In addition to the lift provided by strong demand during the fourth quarter, our relentless focus on managing working capital and generating cash continued to bear fruit throughout the fiscal year. As a result, we achieved $100.8 million in cash provided by operating activities in 2020, representing an increase of 4.6% as compared to 2019. We generated Free Cash Flow of $75.1 million in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of over 5%. We also repaid $35 million of bank debt during the fourth quarter, which allowed us to improve our leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA to a level well below our original goal of exiting 2020 at 1.0x. Overall, I am extremely pleased with our ability to successfully manage both the challenges and the opportunities presented by the pandemic. Our balance sheet is stronger now than it was prior to COVID-19, and we are well positioned to benefit from future tailwinds in the residential housing industry.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results Summary

The increase in net sales during the three months ended October 31, 2020 was largely due to increased demand for the Company’s products across all operating segments. Conversely, Quanex reported a decrease in net sales for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020, which was primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results during the second and third quarters of 2020. More specifically, in addition to softer demand in North America and continental Europe during the early stages of the pandemic, Quanex’s two manufacturing facilities in the UK were shut down in compliance with government orders in late March, and manufacturing operations at those plants did not restart until mid-to-late May. However, volume across all segments increased significantly in June, and net sales in July through October exceeded prior year on a consolidated basis. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increases in earnings for the three months ended October 31, 2020 were mainly due to higher volumes, improved operating leverage and lower raw material costs. The increases in earnings for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020 were primarily driven by a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.6x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $268.8 million as of October 31, 2020, consisting of $51.6 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. The Company repurchased 30,201 shares of common stock for approximately $0.5 million at an average price of $17.89 per share during the three months ended October 31, 2020, and 450,000 shares of common stock for approximately $7.2 million at an average price of $16.07 per share during the twelve months ended October 31, 2020. As of October 31, 2020, approximately $11.2 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery and our current outlook is positive, especially as regards our end markets. Based on conversations with our customers, the latest macro data, and our research into current market trends, we expect mid-to-high single-digit sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, low single-digit sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and mid-single-digit sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming there is no adverse impact from the ongoing pandemic, we believe this will equate to net sales of approximately $900 million to $920 million, which we expect will generate between $108 million and $118 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021. Our balance sheet is strong and we intend to concentrate on executing our plan with a continued focus on creating shareholder value.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 255,405 $ 240,369 $ 851,573 893,841 Cost of sales 189,164 183,128 658,750 694,420 Selling, general and administrative 26,889 23,826 89,707 101,292 Restructuring charges 145 89 622 370 Depreciation and amortization 11,378 12,428 47,229 49,586 Asset impairment charges - 44,622 - 74,600 Operating income (loss) 27,829 (23,724 ) 55,265 (26,427 ) Interest expense (935 ) (2,029 ) (5,245 ) (9,643 ) Other, net 164 (345 ) 280 116 Income (loss) before income taxes 27,058 (26,098 ) 50,300 (35,954 ) Income tax expense (4,906 ) (4,850 ) (11,804 ) (10,776 ) Net income (loss) $ 22,152 $ (30,948 ) $ 38,496 $ (46,730 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.68 $ (0.94 ) $ 1.18 $ (1.42 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.68 $ (0.94 ) $ 1.17 $ (1.42 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,608 32,893 32,689 32,960 Diluted 32,811 32,893 32,821 32,960 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,621 $ 30,868 Accounts receivable, net 88,287 82,946 Inventories, net 61,181 67,159 Prepaid and other current assets 6,217 9,353 Total current assets 207,306 190,326 Property, plant and equipment, net 184,104 193,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,824 - Goodwill 146,154 145,563 Intangible assets, net 93,068 107,297 Other assets 9,129 8,324 Total assets $ 691,585 $ 645,110 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,335 $ 63,604 Accrued liabilities 38,289 39,221 Income taxes payable 6,465 6,183 Current maturities of long-term debt 692 746 Current operating lease liabilities 7,459 - Total current liabilities 130,240 109,754 Long-term debt 116,728 156,414 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 44,873 - Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 10,923 13,322 Deferred income taxes 19,116 19,363 Liabilities for uncertain tax positions 522 556 Other liabilities 13,424 15,514 Total liabilities 335,826 314,923 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 374 Additional paid-in-capital 253,458 254,673 Retained earnings 213,517 185,703 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,024 ) (33,817 ) Treasury stock at cost (78,565 ) (76,746 ) Total stockholders’ equity 355,759 330,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 691,585 $ 645,110





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 38,496 $ (46,730 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,229 49,586 Stock-based compensation 879 2,045 Deferred income tax (189 ) 3,260 Loss on the disposition of capital assets - 732 Asset impairment charge - 74,600 Other, net 1,689 2,176 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (5,766 ) 574 Decrease in inventory 6,119 3,797 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 2,896 (2,014 ) Increase in accounts payable 15,922 8,124 Decrease in accrued liabilities (3,156 ) (6,760 ) Increase in income taxes payable 237 3,416 (Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (2,775 ) 2,531 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (236 ) 513 Other, net (549 ) 522 Cash provided by operating activities 100,796 96,372 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (25,726 ) (24,883 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 502 1,324 Cash used for investing activities (25,224 ) (23,559 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 114,500 83,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (154,000 ) (136,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,027 ) (1,526 ) Common stock dividends paid (10,534 ) (10,644 ) Issuance of common stock 3,626 3,287 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (454 ) (330 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,233 ) (9,551 ) Cash used for financing activities (55,122 ) (71,264 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 303 316 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,753 1,865 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,868 29,003 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,621 $ 30,868





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by operating activities 53,235 $66,336 $100,796 $96,372 Capital expenditures (5,053) (7,899) (25,726) (24,883) Free Cash Flow $48,182 $58,437 $75,070 $71,489





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Net

Income Diluted EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ 22,152 $ 0.68 $ (30,948 ) $ (0.94 ) $ 38,496 $ 1.17 $ (46,730 ) $ (1.42 ) Reconciling items from below (168 ) (0.01 ) 44,963 1.36 2,218 0.07 78,155 2.37 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 21,984 $ 0.67 $ 14,015 $ 0.42 $ 40,714 $ 1.24 $ 31,425 $ 0.95 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019

Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 22,152 $ (30,948 ) $ 38,496 $ (46,730 ) Income tax expense 4,906 4,850 11,804 10,776 Other, net (164 ) 345 (280 ) (116 ) Interest expense 935 2,029 5,245 9,643 Depreciation and amortization 11,378 12,428 47,229 49,586 EBITDA 39,207 (11,296 ) 102,494 23,159 Reconciling items from below 145 45,727 2,020 79,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,352 $ 34,431 $ 104,514 $ 102,663 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2019 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 255,405 $ - $ 240,369 $ - $ 851,573 $ - $ 893,841 $ - Cost of sales 189,164 - 183,128 - 658,750 - 694,420 - Selling, general and administrative 26,889 - 23,826 (1,016 ) (1) 89,707 (1,398 ) (1) 101,292 (4,534 ) (1) Restructuring charges 145 (145 ) (2) 89 (89 ) (2) 622 (622 ) (2) 370 (370 ) (2) Asset impairment charges - - 44,622 (44,622 ) - - 74,600 (74,600 ) (3) EBITDA 39,207 145 (11,296 ) 45,727 102,494 2,020 23,159 79,504 Depreciation and amortization 11,378 - 12,428 (192 ) 47,229 (968 ) (4) 49,586 (192 ) Operating income (loss) 27,829 145 (23,724 ) 45,919 55,265 2,988 (26,427 ) 79,696 Interest expense (935 ) - (2,029 ) - (5,245 ) - (9,643 ) - Other, net 164 (333 ) (5) (345 ) 451 (5) 280 57 (5) 116 384 (5) Income (loss) before income taxes 27,058 (188 ) (26,098 ) 46,370 50,300 3,045 (35,954 ) 80,080 Income tax expense (4,906 ) 20 (6) (4,850 ) (1,407 ) (6) (11,804 ) (827 ) (6) (10,776 ) (1,925 ) (6) Net income (loss) $ 22,152 $ (168 ) $ (30,948 ) $ 44,963 $ 38,496 $ 2,218 $ (46,730 ) $ 78,155 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.68 $ (0.94 ) $ 1.17 $ (1.42 ) (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to executive severance charges in the twelve months ended 2020, $0.8 million related to the loss on the sale of a plant in the three and twelve months ended 2019, and $2.3 million of severance charges related to a reorganization and executive severance in the twelve months ended 2019. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Asset impairment charges relate to goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment. (4) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant. (5) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (6) Impact on a with and without basis.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended October 31, 2020 Net sales $ 141,983 $ 56,823 $ 57,465 $ (866 ) $ 255,405 Cost of sales 105,323 36,725 47,546 (430 ) 189,164 Gross Margin 36,660 20,098 9,919 (436 ) 66,241 Gross Margin % 25.8 % 35.4 % 17.3 % 25.9 % Selling, general and administrative 12,883 6,739 5,270 1,997 26,889 Restructuring charges 67 - 78 - 145 Depreciation and amortization 5,243 2,423 3,593 119 11,378 Operating income (loss) 18,467 10,936 978 (2,552 ) 27,829 Depreciation and amortization 5,243 2,423 3,593 119 11,378 EBITDA 23,710 13,359 4,571 (2,433 ) 39,207 Restructuring charges 67 - 78 - 145 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,777 $ 13,359 $ 4,649 $ (2,433 ) $ 39,352 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.7 % 23.5 % 8.1 % 15.4 % Three months ended October 31, 2019 Net sales $ 143,183 $ 43,794 $ 54,266 $ (874 ) $ 240,369 Cost of sales 107,316 29,997 46,319 (504 ) 183,128 Gross Margin 35,867 13,797 7,947 (370 ) 57,241 Gross Margin % 25.0 % 31.5 % 14.6 % 23.8 % Selling, general and administrative 13,215 5,532 4,925 154 23,826 Restructuring charges 89 - - - 89 Depreciation and amortization 6,846 2,176 3,276 130 12,428 Asset impairment charges - - 44,622 - 44,622 Operating income (loss) 15,717 6,089 (44,876 ) (654 ) (23,724 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,846 2,176 3,276 130 12,428 EBITDA 22,563 8,265 (41,600 ) (524 ) (11,296 ) Asset impairment charges - - 44,622 - 44,622 LIFO inventory reserve adjustment - - - 250 250 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 766 766 Restructuring charges 89 - - - 89 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,652 $ 8,265 $ 3,022 $ 492 $ 34,431 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.8 % 18.9 % 5.6 % 14.3 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2020 Net sales $ 483,415 $ 161,054 $ 210,099 $ (2,995 ) $ 851,573 Cost of sales 371,811 108,781 179,804 (1,646 ) 658,750 Gross Margin 111,604 52,273 30,295 (1,349 ) 192,823 Gross Margin % 23.1 % 32.5 % 14.4 % 22.6 % Selling, general and administrative 47,845 22,729 18,738 395 89,707 Restructuring charges 295 - 327 - 622 Depreciation and amortization 23,555 9,468 13,732 474 47,229 Operating income (loss) 39,909 20,076 (2,502 ) (2,218 ) 55,265 Depreciation and amortization 23,555 9,468 13,732 474 47,229 EBITDA 63,464 29,544 11,230 (1,744 ) 102,494 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 55 55 Executive severance charges - - - 1,343 1,343 Restructuring charges 295 - 327 - 622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,759 $ 29,544 $ 11,557 $ (346 ) $ 104,514 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.2 % 18.3 % 5.5 % 12.3 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2019 Net sales $ 503,837 $ 164,997 $ 229,644 $ (4,637 ) $ 893,841 Cost of sales 386,194 114,136 197,263 (3,173 ) 694,420 Gross Margin 117,643 50,861 32,381 (1,464 ) 199,421 Gross Margin % 23.3 % 30.8 % 14.1 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative 50,454 22,976 18,839 9,023 101,292 Restructuring charges 370 - - - 370 Depreciation and amortization 27,054 8,845 13,178 509 49,586 Asset impairment charges - - 74,600 - 74,600 Operating income (loss) 39,765 19,040 (74,236 ) (10,996 ) (26,427 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,054 8,845 13,178 509 49,586 EBITDA 66,819 27,885 (61,058 ) (10,487 ) 23,159 Asset impairment charges - - 74,600 - 74,600 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 1,467 1,467 Reorganization and executive severance - - - 2,301 2,301 Loss on sale of plant - - - 766 766 Restructuring charges 370 - - - 370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,189 $ 27,885 $ 13,542 $ (5,953 ) $ 102,663 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 16.9 % 5.9 % 11.5 %





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 125,522 $ 127,027 $ 427,616 $ 439,536 International - fenestration 9,301 7,631 28,585 31,106 United States - non-fenestration 5,500 4,771 19,279 17,061 International - non-fenestration 1,660 3,754 7,935 16,134 $ 141,983 $ 143,183 $ 483,415 $ 503,837 EU Fenestration (1): International - fenestration $ 46,699 37,599 $ 134,432 139,638 International - non-fenestration 10,124 6,195 26,622 25,359 $ 56,823 $ 43,794 $ 161,054 $ 164,997 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,381 $ 3,235 $ 11,842 $ 13,144 United States - non-fenestration 53,641 50,516 196,479 214,211 International - non-fenestration 443 515 1,778 2,289 $ 57,465 $ 54,266 $ 210,099 $ 229,644 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (866 ) $ (874 ) $ (2,995 ) $ (4,637 ) $ (866 ) $ (874 ) $ (2,995 ) $ (4,637 ) Net Sales $ 255,405 $ 240,369 $ 851,573 $ 893,841 (1) Reflects $2.2 million and $0.6 million gains in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2020, respectively.



