DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in the upcoming MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:50am ET (9:50 am MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com . Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation’s start time.



About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC

Director, Investor Relations

303-405-6665