San Diego, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors approved today a new bus services contract agreement with Transdev Services, Inc. The six-year agreement includes two two-year options that could bring the total value of the contract to $911 million. The contract was awarded after a competitive bidding process.

Under this agreement, Transdev will operate 52 of 95 bus route services from MTS bus divisions in Chula Vista and El Cajon, using MTS buses and uniforms with MTS branding. In FY 2020, 19.5 million passengers were carried by MTS out of these two divisions. Transdev has been under contract with MTS to provide similar services for the past 13 years.

“This is great news for MTS and for our riders,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair and District 4 County Supervisor. “The Transdev team is a reflection of the diverse communities we serve in the South Bay and East County. They are a big part of the MTS family and will play an important role as MTS converts to a zero-emissions bus fleet. Transdev partners with transit systems all over the world, and brings that great experience and depth in providing transit services, including a long history with MTS.”

As part of the new contract, MTS will provide 332 buses and two state-of-the-art LEED facilities for operations, maintenance and fueling. The contract also includes funding for more than 750 Represented and 65 Non-Represented employees in the San Diego region.

“We thank MTS for their continued trust and vote of confidence with this important contract renewal. Transdev has been operating in San Diego since 1996 and we’ve made great advances in safety and service. We look forward to continuing to provide safe, reliable, top quality service and to collaborating with MTS to further enhance the passenger experience,” said Laura Hendricks, chief executive officer of Transdev U.S.

Some priorities for the new contract include:

Assisting MTS’ mission to convert to a zero-emissions bus fleet Operating MTS’ new all-electric Iris Rapid route in 2022 – the latest addition to MTS’ high-frequency, limited-stop bus network Building overhead electric bus charging infrastructure at the South Bay division Participating in MTS’ Zero Emission Bus Pilot Program on routes in the South Bay and East County

Integrating the new fare collection system, PRONTO, next year

Participating in I-805 Bus on Shoulder Operation (3-year pilot/SANDAG)

Continue operating South Bay Rapid (Otay Mesa to Downtown San Diego)

Maintaining a strong focus on key performance indicators like on-time performance, safety and customer service

MTS continues to operate 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines. Frequencies and spans have been restored to near-pre-COVID-19 levels. Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS asks that that people wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing when possible.

Based near Chicago, Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, and shuttle services. Transdev is committed to being the trusted partner of cities and transit authorities through quality execution and innovations in mobility. Its parent company, Transdev Group, is a leading global operator and integrator of mobility operating in 17 countries and provides passengers every day the freedom to connect to what they care about in their cities. www.transdevna.com

