WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Mont., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the Company’s news release dated October 27, 2020 announcing the completion of a feasibility study on the Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA, the Company is today filing on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 entitled “Sandfire Resources America Inc., Black Butte Copper Project, Feasibility Study (Johnny Lee Deposit) and Mineral Resource Estimate Update (Lowry Deposit) – Technical Report NI 43-101” dated December 8, 2020.



The qualified persons responsible for the technical report are Deepak Malhotra of Resource Development Inc. (primary author), Erik Ronald of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., Brad Evans of Mining Plus and Patrick Williamson of Intera Incorporated.

A copy of the technical report can be downloaded for review on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

