Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Asthma Spacers Market is forecast to be worth USD 2.38 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The asthma spacers market is expected to expand exponentially over the forecast timeline due to the rising asthma cases. Asthma accounts for 13.8 million missed school days per year and is the most prevalent chronic condition in childhood. For adults, it also accounts for 14.2 million missed working days in North America. The rising environmental pollution is forecast to further propel the market growth, as the adverse weather conditions can worsen asthma. Moreover, the development of cross valve technology is also anticipated to augment market growth.

The lack of knowledge among consumers about this product is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Roche Pharma India extends an alliance for oncology drugs with Cipla Limited. This partnership will ensure that the company's focus on delivering Roche innovations in India continues steadily in this pipeline and will continue to work with relevant Indian health system stakeholders to ensure improved patient outcomes. This alliance reflects the extreme commitment of Cipla to meet the unmet needs of cancer patients through an expanded range of offerings.

Due to the advantages of metered-dose inhaler treatment for patients, the Optichamber segment is expected to see substantial growth over the predicted timeframe.

The largest segment in the forecast timeline is expected to be the retail pharmacy segment. As with the use of home care, people tend to buy medications from local pharmacies rather than visit hospitals.

During the forecast timeframe, the hospital pharmacy is expected to experience significant growth. Since doctors from hospitals give the prescription, some people tend to buy drugs from the hospital pharmacy due to better availability and accessibility.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in this region.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing investments in healthcare and growing improvements in healthcare facilities are expected to accelerate regional market growth.

Key participants include Lupin Limited, Trudell Medical Group Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, Clement Clarke International Ltd, PARI GmbH, AstraZeneca plc/AB, Fisons plc, and Allergan plc among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Asthma Spacers Market based on type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inspirease Optichamber Aerochamber Volumatic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) E-commerce Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Homecare Clinics & Hospitals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



