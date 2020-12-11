LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CableLabs®, the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, today announced the addition of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), as a subsidiary of the CableLabs organization. This move will optimize strategic, technical and operational resources to innovate and deploy technologies on a global scale for consumers and the cable industry.

“The pace of innovation requires that the work — which begins with research and development of published specifications, industry standards and products deployed to market — is efficiently integrated and broadly made available. This assures that innovation, specifications, standards, training and deployment are more efficiently connected,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. “This move represents the industry’s ongoing commitment to 10G, rapidly delivering new innovations and services that meet ever-evolving consumer needs and support of the future expansion of broadband deployment.”

The agreement is the result of a unanimous vote of the CableLabs and SCTE board of directors and a vote of overwhelming support for the proposal by SCTE members. This combination will increase the alignment of investment, resources and innovations between the two organizations. CableLabs members can expect expanded benefits as part of the transaction, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021.



“The increased alignment that will come out of this relationship is critical,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Streamlining vendor and international relationships creates efficiencies in connecting implementation, best practices, needs and allocation of resources across the industry. We’re proud to join the CableLabs family.”

For more information on the transaction and details about membership, please visit http://www.scte.org.

About CableLabs

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiary, Kyrio. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, please visit http://www.cablelabs.com.

About SCTE•ISBE

SCTE•ISBE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation in the cable industry, SCTE•ISBE is creating a more connected world. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE•ISBE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. In partnership with Cable Labs® and NCTA, SCTE•ISBE is building the future of 10G, leveraging its expertise for the acceleration and deployment of technology. For more information, please visit http://www.scte.org.

