HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”), a medical technology company that offers novel and proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VVOS” on Friday, December 11, 2020.



The aggregate gross proceeds to Vivos from the public offering are expected to be $21 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Vivos has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NasdaqCM:NHLD) are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on December 10, 2020. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by emailing Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com; National Securities Corporation, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: (212) 417-3634 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a highly differentiated technology offering a clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). We believe our products and technology represent a significant improvement in the treatment of mild-to-moderate OSA versus other treatments such as continuous positive airway pressure (or CPAP). For more information visit www.vivoslife.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

