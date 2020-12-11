Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market is projected to be worth USD 111.16 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is anticipated to witness growth owing to the increase in the medical needs of the patient affected by the disease. The market is driven by the growing incidences of breast cancer and its consistent recurrence. Advancement in technology has also impacted the demand for the market. The advent of innovative technologies and growing awareness among the population has boosted the demand for the treatment. However, the lack of effective treatment for the metastatic disease and serious side effects have hindered the growth of the market.

Changes in demographics and the rise in the geriatric population have also impacted the demand for the market. People of advanced age are more susceptible to the disease and its recurrence, which is driving the market demand. Metastatic cancer is also known as stage IV cancer, and its treatment is generally not curative. Some of the treatments available for the metastatic cancer are chemotherapy hormone therapies, surgery and ablation therapy, and radiation therapy, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Lupin launched Lapatinib tablets, which are used in metastatic breast cancer treatment in the United States market. The tablets have a strength of 250mg. The tablet has reported a sales revenue of USD 61 million in the United States.

Chemotherapy is generally used in combination with targeted therapies. These medicines target specific characteristics of metastatic cancer cells. With an increase in the number of cancer patients, there is much more undergoing chemotherapy.

Breast cancer is among the most common type of cancer, impacting 2.1 million women every year. In the year 2018, approximately 627,000 women died of the disease. To avoid suffering from the disease, women are now much more aware and undergoing several treatments to prevent any mishap.

Hospitals held a larger share as there is an increased number of patients coming for treatment in the institution. The emergence of several cancer-special hospitals in developing nations has also encouraged the demand for the segment.

Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow with the fastest CAGR during the period 2020-2027. The increased investment by the public as well as private firms for the development of healthcare infrastructure and in the R&D of metastatic cancer therapies are augmenting the growth of the market.

Key participants include Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bristol, Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Novartis AG, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market on the basis of treatment type, application, end-user, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Chemotherapy Hormone Therapy Immunotherapy Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Melanoma Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Clinics Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



