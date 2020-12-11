Company Announcement no. 74 – 2020

Copenhagen, December 11th, 2020

GreenMobility to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market

With reference to company announcement no. 69 2020 dated 7 October 2020, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) today announces that it has initiated a process for admission to trading and official listing of the GreenMobility’s shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market. Thereby, GreenMobility will transfer from the shares’ current trading platform on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. There will not be any offering of securities for sale or subscription in connection with the listing.

GreenMobility has decided to submit an application for deletion of the shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in connection with and conditional upon an application for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the Company’s existing symbol “GREENM” and under the ISIN code of the existing shares DK0060817898.

By listing on a regulated market, GreenMobility expects to get improved access to more and larger investors and a diversified base of new Danish and international shareholders, to ensure even more international attention to support the Company’s international growth ambitions. Further to the international expansion, GreenMobility has a clear goal of building a new Danish green company to support the overall sustainability agenda.

Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Henrik Isaksen: “Moving from First North, where we have achieved our growth goals, to Nasdaq Main Market is a natural step in GreenMobility’s growth. For the past 3,5 years at First North, we have continuously developed the Company, which is among the largest companies on First North in Denmark, and we are now ready to move up to a bigger league, where we can continue to grow to deliver on our ambitions.”

GreenMobility expects Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark to approve the deletion subject to and conditional upon the admission of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen following the publication of a listing prospectus.

The expected timetable for the transfer of GreenMobility’s shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market is contemplated as follows:

Publication of a listing prospectus no later than 16 December 2020 before 08:00

Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on 16 December 2020

First day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market on 17 December 2020

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Investor Relations

Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor





NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 900 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp and Ghent. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is admitted for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Denmark.

Important information

This announcement is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer to subscribe or purchase shares in GreenMobility A/S (the "Company"). The listing prospectus (the "Listing Prospectus") will, when published, be available at the Company's registered office and through the website of the Company. The Listing Prospectus has been prepared for the purpose of the admission to trading and official listing of the shares in GreenMobility on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen").

The purpose of the Listing Prospectus is solely to have the Listing Shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. No issue or offering of shares is made by the Company or any other person in connection with the publication of the Listing Prospectus.

No offer of Listing Shares has been or will be made in the EU/EEA under the Listing Prospectus and no offer of any securities has been or will be made under the Listing Prospectus in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended).

The Company accepts no liability for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. The Listing Prospectus will not be and may not be distributed or otherwise be made available in any jurisdiction (other than any publication of the Listing Prospectus in accordance with Danish law, rules and regulations). Persons into whose possession the Listing Prospectus comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about and to observe such restrictions.

The distribution of the Listing Prospectus is restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and the Listing Prospectus may not be distributed in or otherwise be made available, the shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, outside Denmark in any jurisdiction in which such offer or invitation would be unlawful including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, unless such distribution, offering, sale or exercise is permitted under applicable legislation in the relevant jurisdiction, and the Company receives satisfactory documentation to that effect. Persons into whose possession the Listing Prospectus may come must inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. The Company does not accept any legal responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person, whether or not such person is a prospective subscriber and acquirer of the Company’s shares.

