Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Wound Dressing Market Research Report: By Type (Advanced, Traditional), Application (Chronic Wounds, Active Wounds), End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Long-Term Care Settings) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the major factors fuelling the rise in the demand for wound dressing in Latin America (LATAM) is the soaring geriatric population in the many countries in the region.



Due to the rapid advancements in healthcare industry and development of advanced medical procedures, the life expectancy of people has increased, thereby increasing the geriatric population. According to the United Nations (UN), the population of people aged 60 years and above is predicted to rise from 12% of the total population to 25% of the total population from 2017 to 2050, in the LATAM and Caribbean regions.



The other major factor propelling the demand for wound dressing is the surging number of diabetic patients across the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering from diabetes in the LATAM region is expected to rise from 25 million to 40 million from 2011 to 2030. In addition to this, the incidence of diabetes in Central and South America (which includes major part of LATAM) is expected to increase from 7.9% of the total population in 2017 to 10.3% of the total population by 2045.



There are mainly two types of wound dressings used in LATAM - traditional and advanced dressings. Between these two types of wound dressings, advanced wound dressings are expected to observe faster growth in usage during the forecast period.



In LATAM, Brazil is predicted to observe the fastest growth in the adoption of wound dressing methods during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and other diseases and complications in the region. As the people suffering from diabetic foot ulcers are more likely to get wounded, which can cause osteomyelitis and in worst case scenarios, amputation, their increasing population will create higher need for wound dressing methods in the region. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the occurrence rate of diabetes in the adult population in Brazil was 8.7% in 2017.



Therefore, it is clear that due to the rising incidence of diabetes and various open wound injuries and ailments, the demand for wound dressing will get wings in the LATAM region in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 KOLs' Sources

2.6 Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Advanced

4.1.1.1.1 Foam

4.1.1.1.2 Hydrocolloid

4.1.1.1.3 Film

4.1.1.1.4 Alginate

4.1.1.1.5 Antimicrobial

4.1.1.1.6 Hydrogel

4.1.1.1.7 Collagen

4.1.1.1.8 Hydrofiber

4.1.1.1.9 Wound contact layer

4.1.1.1.10 Superabsorbent

4.1.1.1.11 Others

4.1.1.2 Traditional

4.1.1.2.1 Bandages

4.1.1.2.1.1 Conforming bandages

4.1.1.2.1.2 Sticking plasters

4.1.1.2.2 Gauzes

4.1.1.2.3 Sponges

4.1.1.2.4 Abdominal pads

4.1.1.2.5 Fixation tapes

4.1.1.2.6 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Chronic wounds

4.1.2.1.1 DFUs

4.1.2.1.2 VLUs

4.1.2.1.3 Pressure ulcers

4.1.2.1.4 Others

4.1.2.2 Acute wounds

4.1.2.2.1 Surgical and traumatic wounds

4.1.2.2.2 Burns

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Hospitals and speciality clinics

4.1.3.1.1 Inpatient settings

4.1.3.1.2 Outpatient settings

4.1.3.2 Home healthcare

4.1.3.3 Long-term care settings

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Shift in the preference of traditional products to advanced therapies

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2.3 High rate of injuries and trauma cases

4.2.2.4 Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of advanced wound dressing products

4.2.3.2 Inability of the traditional wound dressing to treat severe wounds

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Improving economies offer lucrative growth opportunities

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Advanced Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2 Traditional Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2.1 Bandages market, by product type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chronic Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.2.2 Acute Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Wound Dressing Market in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, by Type

5.4 By Country



Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Colombia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Argentina Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Peru Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Chile Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

13.1.1 Brazil

13.1.2 Mexico

13.1.3 Colombia

13.1.4 Argentina

13.1.5 Peru

13.1.6 Chile

13.1.7 Ecuador

13.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

13.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.3 Partnerships

13.2.4 Other Developments



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Business Overview

14.2 Product and Service Offerings

Hollister Incorporated

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Molnlycke Health Care AB

3M Company

Essity AB

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Tecnoquimicas SA

Beiersdorf AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

