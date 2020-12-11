Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted RVO epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of RVO, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, and Treated Cases of RVO in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
RVO Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)
3. RVO: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Signs and Symptoms
3.3. Risk Factors and Causes
3.4. Pathophysiology
3.5. Diagnosis
3.5.1. Optical coherence tomography
3.5.2. Fluorescein angiography
3.5.3. Systemic Evaluation
3.5.4. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA)
3.5.5. Fundus Autofluorescence
3.5.6. Laboratory Test
3.5.7. European Society of Retina Specialists Diagnostic Guidelines
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
4.2. Assumptions and Rationale
4.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
4.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.3.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.3.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.3.5. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.3.6. Treated cases of RVO in the 7MM
4.4. The United States Epidemiology
4.5. EU-5 Epidemiology
4.6. Germany
4.7. France
4.8. Italy
4.9. Spain
4.10. The United Kingdom
4.11. Japan Epidemiology
5. Recognized Establishments
6. Appendix
