This 'Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted RVO epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Cases of RVO, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RVO, and Treated Cases of RVO in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



RVO Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of RVO were 2,225,011 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The United States, in 2017, accounted for 1,124,718 cases prevalent cases of RVO (the highest number), which will probably rise in the year 2030. In EU-5 countries the highest number of prevalent Cases of RVO was in Germany, i.e., 206,690, in the year 2017. The lowest number of cases observed in Spain during the study period.

In 2017, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of RVO in the 7MM were 1,947,496.

In the 7MM, the total gender-specific prevalent cases of RVO were 916,868 for males and 1,030,628 for females in the year 2017

RVO is more frequent in the older age population. Hence, in the 7MM, the total diagnosed cases of RVO by age distribution were 1,124,790, 516,151, and 306,555 cases for the age group less than 65 years, 65-74 years, and ?75 years, in 2017.

In the 7MM, CRVO contributed to 392,221 cases in 2017, and there were around 1,555,274 BRVO cases, the same year.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of RVO, explaining its causes, signs, and symptoms, and pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Prevalent Cases, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Ender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases And Treated Cases.

