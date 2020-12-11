Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "17th Annual U.S. Open Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast 2020-2024, Part One" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reveals some categories will grow under the pressure of COVID-19, while others are under assault.
Predicting the future is always a challenge, and the COVID-19 storm clouds from 2020 onward make the task even more of a crystal-ball exercise.
Nonetheless, for the 17th year, the report has attempted to balance all the forces affecting the prepaid market to produce a picture of the prepaid industry's future.
This report provides a five-year forecast (to 2024) as well as market estimate of the dollars loaded on open loop prepaid debit card programs in the U.S. market in 2019.
Highlights of this report include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Cash Access Category
4. Conclusions
5. References
