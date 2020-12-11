Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Cells: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2020 study has 322 pages, 135 tables, and figures. The leading vendors in the small cell market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability.

The digital economy depends on 5G and small cells. Growth coming during the 4th industrial revolution after the coronavirus depends on using smartphones for everything. Post Covid-19 markets create significant opportunities for small cell market growth in every industry. Improvements to existing mobile backhaul technology from small cells allow the mobile network to improve in both coverage and capacity.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2021, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators provided by small cells. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring 5G radio access technologies to ear on robotics and automated process. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.

The small cell sales were at $13.5 billion in 2020, forecast to reach $189 billion in 2027. Network spending on new builds has been transformed from macrocell tower investment to 98% of new spending on small cells and micro-networks. Small cells support wireless communications across short distances, increasing the densification of networks. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for small cells.

Small Cell markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge is to bring 5G radio access technologies to people. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments.

Small Cell Market Driving Forces:

Need for enabling the evolution of local communications network

Availability of fully virtualized, distributed, ultra-reliable software

Effective software for controlling agile infrastructure

Automation facilitates large-scale low-cost network densification

Lowers cost by implementing network through third-party deployments

Effective integration of base small cell technologies

Systems integration achieved with open and interoperable standards

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure competition

Open and interoperable standards needed to ensure economies of scale

Adoption of these 5G Era technologies will require cultural shifts in processes

Key Topics Covered:



1. Small Cells: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Small Cells Definition

1.1.1 Web-Scale Architectures Deliver Signals Close to the SmartPhone

1.1.2 Small Cells Set to Be Major Enabler for 5G

1.1.3 Vision for 5G

1.1.4 Outdoor Small Cell Market Is in The Beginning Stages of Deployment

1.2 Small Cells Bring Transformational 5G

1.2.1 Small Cells Market Driving Forces

1.3 Small Cell Networks

1.3.1 Small Cells Industry Addresses Fast-Paced Change

1.4 Small Cell Signal Enhancement

1.5 Shared Spectrum Radios

1.6 Base Station Functional Splits

1.6.1 Small Cells Miniature Cellular Base Stations

1.6.2 Small Cell Operator Challenges

1.6.3 Small Cell Base Stations

1.7 5G Envisioned as A Unifying Connectivity Fabric That Connects Everything Around Us

1.8 Business Model for Small Cells

1.8.1 Small Cell Site Risks Different from Tower Site Risks

2. Small Cells Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Small Cell Market Driving Forces

2.2 Small Cell Market Shares and Segments

2.2.1 Ericsson Small Cells

2.2.2 Samsung Small Cells

2.2.3 Nokia Small Cells

2.3 Small Cell Market Forecasts

2.4 Small Cell Market Segments

2.5 Small Cells Intercity Carrier Indoor Mobile Connectivity

2.6 Small Cells Intercity Carrier Outdoor Mobile Connectivity

2.7 Small Cells Stadium and Large Venues Mobile Connectivity

2.8 Small Cells Remote Vehicle Subarrays Mobile Connectivity

2.9 Small Cells Autonomous Vehicles

2.10 Small Cells Private Campus Connectivity

2.11 Small Cells Residential

2.12 Small Cells for Industrial Robots

2.13 Small Cell Market Segments Percent of Total and Percent Growth

2.13.1 Small Cell Applications 3G, 4G, and 5G

2.13.2 Number of Wireless Customers

2.13.3 Mobile Data Traffic

2.13.4 International 5G Activity Growing Significantly

2.13.5 5G Network Countries: South Korea

2.13.6 5G Networks in China

2.13.7 5G Network in Japan

2.13.8 5G Network in The United States

2.13.9 Leading 5G Vendors

2.13.10 Small Cell Installation Issues

2.13.11 Small Cell Backhaul

2.13.12 Enterprise Needs for Indoor Coverage

2.14 Small Cells/Campus

2.14.1 Healthcare

2.14.2 Higher Education

2.14.3 Commercial Real Estate Properties

2.14.4 5G for Hospitality Buildings, Convention Halls and Leisure Spaces

2.14.5 Spectrum Spatial Efficiency

2.14.6 Small Cell Vendor Response to Market Challenges

2.15 DAS

2.16 Number of Mobile Internet Users

2.17 Small Cell Prices

2.18 Small Cell Regional Market Analysis

2.18.1 Wholesale Turf Vendor Mobile Backhaul Network Operators

2.18.2 US Small Cell Networks

2.18.3 San Francisco Leads in Municipal Small Cell Deployment

2.18.4 San Francisco Leads the Way in Municipal Small Cell Deployment

2.18.5 Asia-Pacific Market

2.18.6 China

2.18.7 Japan

2.18.8 UK

2.18.9 UK Response to Huawei Threats

2.18.10 UK EE

2.18.11 Iran

2.18.12 Small Cell Deployments by Region and Density, Indoor, and Outdoor, Architecture

3. Small Cells Residential Products and Carrier Markets

3.1 Small Cells Installed Base

3.1.1 Wireless Technologies Overview

3.2 Wireless Industry Small Cells for Homeowners

3.3 Carriers

3.4 Industry and City Examples of Small Cell Installations

3.5 Verizon

4. Small Cells Research and Technology

4.1 Small Cells Technology

4.1.1 LTE and Small Cells

4.1.2 Public Safety Bands

4.2 Modern Mobile Network

4.3 FCC Position on Small Cells

4.3.1 Understanding Small Cells and Their Role in 5G

4.3.2 Regulations

4.4 Small Cells Local Regulations

4.4.1 Qualcomm FSM Platform Liberated by FCC Decision

4.4.2 Small Cell Rules on Small Cells as Macro Cells

4.4.3 Small Cells Support Competitiveness of Nations

4.5 Industry Associations

4.5.1 Cambridge Wireless

4.5.2 ETSI

4.5.3 Network Vendors IOT Forum

4.5.4 3GPP

4.5.5 The Telecom Infra Project

4.6 Macro Network Layer

4.6.1 LTE Small Cell Technology

5. Small Cells Company Profiles - Selected Equipment Manufacturers, Services Providers, and Installers

5.1 Airspan

5.2 ANS

5.2.1 ANS Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Small Cells

5.3 ADRF

5.4 Airspan

5.5 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Small Cells

5.5.2 Fiber is Key to 5G

5.6 CommScope/Airvana

5.6.1 Commscope Revenue by Segment

5.7 Corning/SpiderCloud

5.7.1 SpiderCloud Small Cell Technology

5.7.2 Corning Small Cell Self-Organizing/Self-Optimizing "SON" System

5.8 Crown Castle

5.9 Ericsson Small Cells

5.9.1 Ericsson Holistic View of The Network

5.9.2 LM Ericsson Revenue

5.9.3 Ericsson Benefits of Integrated Small Cells

5.9.4 Ericsson Light Pole Site

5.9.5 Ericsson Radio Dot System

5.9.6 Ericsson Dual Band Radio Dot

5.9.7 Ericsson Hardened Radio Dot for Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

5.9.8 Ericsson Small Cell In-Building Solutions

5.9.9 Ericsson, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Small cells

5.10 Fujitsu Phase Shifters

5.11 Huawei

5.11.1 Huawei Small Cell Achievements in 4.5G/5G Technologies with China Mobile

5.11.2 Densify Cellular Networks, Creating Serious Inter-Cell Interference Solution

5.11.3 Huawei Revenue

5.11.4 Huawei

5.11.5 Huawei

5.11.6 Huawei 5G Operator Collaboration

5.11.7 Huawei 5G Vendor Trials

5.11.8 Huawei 5G X-Haul

5.12 Mavenir/ip.access

5.12.1 Mavenir/ip.access

5.12.2 Ip.access Industry Standards

5.12.3 Ip.access Viper Small Cells

5.13 Motorola

5.14 Nokia

5.14.1 Nokia Small Cells Improve TCO

5.14.2 Nokia Small Cells Deliver Cost-Effective Capacity and Coverage, Indoors and Outdoors, Key to Network Innovation

5.14.3 Nokia Small Cells Support Heterogeneous Network

5.14.4 Nokia Small Cell Deployments

5.14.5 Smart WiFi Delivers Carrier Grade Wireless Access with Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi

5.14.6 Nokia AirScale Wi-Fi Allows Service Providers Without Licensed Spectrum to Run a Wi-Fi service That Takes Advantage of Mobile Edge Computing

5.14.7 Nokia Revenue

5.15 NTSI

5.16 Optimos

5.16.1 City of New York Selects Optimos

5.16.2 Irma and Maria Recovery - Acorn

5.16.3 Optimos International to Rollout PICOs Nationally

5.17 Qualcomm

5.17.1 Qualcomm 5G Leadership Advantage

5.17.2 Qualcomm Technologies' Leading-Edge Cellular

5.17.3 Qualcomm Revenue

5.18 Samsung

5.18.1 Samsung Mobile Communications Segment

5.18.2 Samsung Developing 5G Small Cells for Verizon

5.18.3 Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband Network

5.18.4 Samsung Key Enhanced Features of Next Generation BBU

5.18.5 Cellular Signal Booster, Das, Public Safety Das Equipment

5.19 Small Cell Forum

5.20 Solid Technologies

5.21 Texas Instruments

5.22 ZTE

5.22.1 ZTE Revenue

5.23 Selected List of Small Cell Companies

5.23.1 Cell Phone Signal Boosters for Home

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j37ghv



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900