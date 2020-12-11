Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The average human life span has grown significantly primarily due to vaccination. Vaccines have transformed public health throughout the world, especially for children. In the United States, among the various diseases like Influenza, Rotavirus, Hepatitis (Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B), Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal conjugate, Varicella, MMR, and HPV, influenza is the most common viral infection. Quadrivalent is the most common flu vaccine in the United States, which was licensed in the year 2012.

According to the publisher, the United States Vaccine Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.

Although influenza can catch anyone anytime in the year, usually it spreads between May to October. So in August National Immunization Awareness day is being celebrated to increase the awareness and the importance of vaccination in the nation. These immunization awareness and government initiatives have helped to prevent 2-3 million deaths annually according to the World Health Organisation. There is no other health intervention as simple, powerful, and cost-effective as a 'vaccine'.

In this report, we have studied key players like GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, and Pfizer, Inc their trends and implication which has given these companies to view in a strategic way.

Apart from that, companies are evaluated on parameters such as:

Overviews

Recent Developments

Revenues

Vaccinations Pipeline & Clinical Trials

The report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the United States Vaccine Industry.

All the 10 Vaccines have been studied from 3 points:

Vaccines Market

Immunized Population (Infants)

Doses of Vaccines Administered

Vaccine Type - The Report Covers the Market, Immunized Population, and Administered Doses of all the 10 diseases

1. Influenza Vaccines

2. Retrovirus

3. Hepatitis A & B

4. Polio

5. DTaP

6. HIB

7. Pneumococcal conjugate

8. Varicella

9. MMR

10. HPV

All the company analysis has been covered from 4 Viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

Vaccinations Pipeline & Clinical Trials

Company Analysis:

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Merck & Co

Sanofi Pasteur

Pfizer, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Vaccine Analysis

5.1 Vaccine Market

5.2 Immunized Population

5.3 Doses of Vaccines Administered

6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share by Vaccine Type

6.2 Volume Share by Vaccine Type

7. Disease wise - Vaccines Market& Volume and Forecast

7.1 Influenza Vaccines Market & Types

7.1.1 Trivalent Flu Vaccine

7.1.2 Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine

7.1.3 Administered Doses

7.2 Rotavirus

7.2.1 Vaccines Market

7.2.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.2.3 Administered Doses

7.3 Hepatitis B

7.3.1 Vaccines Market

7.3.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.3.3 Administered Doses

7.3.4 Hepatitis A

7.4 Polio

7.4.1 Vaccines Market

7.4.2 Immunized Population (Infants + Children)

7.4.3 Administered Doses

7.5 DTaP

7.5.1 Vaccines Market

7.5.2 Immunized Population

7.5.3 Administered Doses

7.6 HIB

7.6.1 Vaccines Market

7.6.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.6.3 Administered Doses

7.7 Pneumococcal conjugate

7.7.1 Vaccines Market

7.7.2 Immunized Population (Infants)

7.7.3 Administered Doses

7.8 Varicella

7.8.1 Vaccines Market

7.8.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)

7.8.3 Administered Doses

7.9 MMR

7.9.1 Vaccines Market

7.9.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)

7.9.3 Administered Doses

7.10 HPV

7.10.1 Vaccines Market

7.10.2 Immunized Population (Immunized Girl)

7.10.3 Administered Doses

8. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

8.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc

8.2 Merck & Co

8.3 Sanofi Pasteur

8.4 Pfizer, Inc.

9. Top Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

10. Key Players

10.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc.'s Vaccines Sales

10.2 Merck & Co. Vaccines Sales

10.3 Sanofi Pasteur's Vaccines Sales

10.4 Pfizer, Inc.'s Vaccines Sales

