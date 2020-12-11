Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butyric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global butyric acid market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Butyric, or butanoic, acid refers to a colorless carboxylic acid that is formed by the bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates and dietary fiber. It is also found in animal fats, vegetable oils, milk, butter and cheese. It is industrially manufactured by the chemical synthesis of petroleum-based feedstocks as well as by the fermentation of starch or sugar in a mixture of putrefying cheese and calcium carbonate and can be further used as a precursor to manufacture various biofuels. Thus, it exhibits various advantageous properties, such as cost-effectiveness, sustainability and minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Owing to these, butyric acid finds extensive applications across various industries including, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, perfume products and food and beverage.
Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Butyric acid is used for manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs that aid in weight management and treating cancer and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Furthermore, the increasing utilization of butyric acid for enhancing the nutritional content in animal feed is also providing a boost to the market growth. It aids in improving the gastrointestinal health and preventing microbial infections and ailments in pigs, poultry, fishes and cattle.
Additionally, increasing product application in the development of biofuels, which are rapidly replacing traditionally used gasoline and other fuel alternatives, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the growing demand for renewable butyric acid and clean energy sources, along with the increasing usage of butyric acid in food processing and manufacturing flavorings, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global butyric acid market to grow moderately during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Derivative:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Marble Biomaterials LLC (Socati Corporation), Eastman Chemical Company, OQ Chemicals, Perstorp Holding AB, Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Kemin Industries Inc., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Butyric Acid Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Synthetic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Bio-based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Derivative
7.1 Sodium Butyrate
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Calcium Butyrate
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Animal Feed
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Chemical Intermediate
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Food and Flavor
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Perfume
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Blue Marble Biomaterials LLC (Socati Corporation)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Eastman Chemical Company
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2.4 Key Financials
14.3.3 OQ Chemicals
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Perstorp Holding AB
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4.4 Key Financials
14.3.5 Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6.4 Key Financials
14.3.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Axxence Aromatic GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Kemin Industries Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
