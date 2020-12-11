Dublin, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butyric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global butyric acid market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Butyric, or butanoic, acid refers to a colorless carboxylic acid that is formed by the bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates and dietary fiber. It is also found in animal fats, vegetable oils, milk, butter and cheese. It is industrially manufactured by the chemical synthesis of petroleum-based feedstocks as well as by the fermentation of starch or sugar in a mixture of putrefying cheese and calcium carbonate and can be further used as a precursor to manufacture various biofuels. Thus, it exhibits various advantageous properties, such as cost-effectiveness, sustainability and minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Owing to these, butyric acid finds extensive applications across various industries including, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, perfume products and food and beverage.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Butyric acid is used for manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs that aid in weight management and treating cancer and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Furthermore, the increasing utilization of butyric acid for enhancing the nutritional content in animal feed is also providing a boost to the market growth. It aids in improving the gastrointestinal health and preventing microbial infections and ailments in pigs, poultry, fishes and cattle.



Additionally, increasing product application in the development of biofuels, which are rapidly replacing traditionally used gasoline and other fuel alternatives, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the growing demand for renewable butyric acid and clean energy sources, along with the increasing usage of butyric acid in food processing and manufacturing flavorings, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global butyric acid market to grow moderately during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:

Synthetic

Bio-based

Breakup by Derivative:

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Animal Feed

Chemical Intermediate

Food and Flavor

Pharmaceutical

Perfume

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Marble Biomaterials LLC (Socati Corporation), Eastman Chemical Company, OQ Chemicals, Perstorp Holding AB, Snowco Industrial Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Kemin Industries Inc., Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global butyric acid market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global butyric acid market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the derivative?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global butyric acid market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

